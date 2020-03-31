Buscador avanzado

Ben Koracevic, el artista que crea retratos realistas de celebridades como Keanu Reeves usando clavos e hilo

20minutos  31.03.2020 - 12:50h
  • Este artista no necesita nada más que unos clavos e hilo para crear grandes obras hiperrealistas.
  • Las obras están a la venta y su precio varía desde los 1.000 € a los 4.500 €.
Ben Koracevic es un artista residente en Londres capaz de crear grandes obras de arte con tan solo unos clavos e hilo. Siendo autodidacta, el artista ha cosechado un gran éxito en internet.

Usando miles de clavos cuidadosamente colocados sobre un lienzo blanco e hilos de una longitud de más de un kilómetro, Ben Koracevic pasa decenas de horas recreando minuciosamente retratos icónicos de celebridades, personajes de películas e incluso animales. El nivel de detalle en sus obras es tremendamente sorprendente teniendo en cuenta los materiales con los que trabaja.

Este es el artista detrás del estudio Stringometry Art, con sede en Londres , donde se pueden encontrar sus obras a la venta entre 900 libras (1012 €) y 4.000 libras (4501 €), dependiendo de su complejidad, el tiempo y esfuerzo que les dedicó.

Un ejemplo de esto son los retratos de Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), que requirieron 6.000 clavos, 1.200 metros de hilo y 250 horas de trabajo minucioso, mientras que el detallado retrato de un elefante le llevó al artista "solo" 80 horas.

Cuando va a comenzar una nueva obra, lo primero que hace el artista es un boceto a lápiz en el lienzo para encajarlo y saber dónde tiene que colocar los clavos. Posteriormente comienza a fijarlos en el lienzo con un martillo y procede a enrollar el hilo entre estos para crear la imagen.

Aunque pueda parecer sencillo, esa percepción está muy alejada de la realidad, ya que el nivel de detallismo que consigue Koracevic es muy minucioso, llegando a reproducir las arrugas e incluso el brillo en los ojos del protagonista en sus obras.

De momento, el portfolio del artista cuenta con nueve impresionantes obras de arte. Además, ya acumula más de 10.000 fans en Instagram, una cifra que en poco tiempo subirá como la espuma.

