Ben Koracevic, el artista que crea retratos realistas de celebridades como Keanu Reeves usando clavos e hilo

Ben Koracevic es un artista residente en Londres capaz de crear grandes obras de arte con tan solo unos clavos e hilo. Siendo autodidacta, el artista ha cosechado un gran éxito en internet.
Usando miles de clavos cuidadosamente colocados sobre un lienzo blanco e hilos de una longitud de más de un kilómetro, Ben Koracevic pasa decenas de horas recreando minuciosamente retratos icónicos de celebridades, personajes de películas e incluso animales. El nivel de detalle en sus obras es tremendamente sorprendente teniendo en cuenta los materiales con los que trabaja.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This string art piece took patience and visualisation to another level. Amazing what can be created with the simplicity of a piece of string! #keanureeves #johnwick #stringartportrait #actionfilm #artist #complete #positivevibes #art #stringart #artproject #boxticked #artwork #nails #actor #patience #wallart #artstudio #celebrity #hitman #progress #artgallery #arts_promote #inspired #artcollection #movingforward #nextlevel #motivated #visualise #imagination Song: After the rain by Rexlambo https://soundcloud.com/rexlambo Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0 Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/_after-the-rain Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/IcH1Qc7NkBo
Este es el artista detrás del estudio Stringometry Art, con sede en Londres , donde se pueden encontrar sus obras a la venta entre 900 libras (1012 €) y 4.000 libras (4501 €), dependiendo de su complejidad, el tiempo y esfuerzo que les dedicó.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The thing that I love most about what I do is that the work does all the talking and ‘art’ is a universal language 💡 Persistence, Passion and Patience 👊🏼 #livingthedream #string #stringart #monkey #realistic #newseries #animalart #wildlife #nails #persistence #passion #patience #artist #artwork #artstudio #progress #imagination #boxticked #getoutwhatyouputin #artcollection #artgallery #bigideas #createyourpath #makeithappen
Un ejemplo de esto son los retratos de Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), que requirieron 6.000 clavos, 1.200 metros de hilo y 250 horas de trabajo minucioso, mientras que el detallado retrato de un elefante le llevó al artista "solo" 80 horas.
Cuando va a comenzar una nueva obra, lo primero que hace el artista es un boceto a lápiz en el lienzo para encajarlo y saber dónde tiene que colocar los clavos. Posteriormente comienza a fijarlos en el lienzo con un martillo y procede a enrollar el hilo entre estos para crear la imagen.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Good start on the tattoo this weekend! Trying to get a wet look with string should be interesting! #therock #dwaynejohnson #wwe #tattoo #rockbottom #positivevibes #peopleschamp #art #stringart #artproject #tattoo #fastandfurious #wrestling #artwork #actor #patience #progress #artgallery #inspired #artcollection #teamnosleep #nextlevel #motivated #visualise #imagination
Aunque pueda parecer sencillo, esa percepción está muy alejada de la realidad, ya que el nivel de detallismo que consigue Koracevic es muy minucioso, llegando a reproducir las arrugas e incluso el brillo en los ojos del protagonista en sus obras.
De momento, el portfolio del artista cuenta con nueve impresionantes obras de arte. Además, ya acumula más de 10.000 fans en Instagram, una cifra que en poco tiempo subirá como la espuma.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Final day of detail work before making the frame! Love how this piece has come together! #thelionking #animalart #artist #animals #positivevibes #art #stringart #artproject #artwork #nails #patience #wallart #animallover #artstudio #trusttheprocess #artgallery #creative #inspired #getoutwhatyouputin #motivation #string #wildanimal #workinprogress #visualise #imagination
Comentarios