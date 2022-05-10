Buscador avanzado
Temas del día

El Manchester City hace oficial el fichaje de Haaland

SportYou  NOTICIA10.05.2022 - 16:38h
  • El noruego será 'citizen' a partir del 1 de julio de 2022: no ha trascendido hasta cuándo firma.
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland
AFP7 vía Europa Press

El Manchester City ha hecho oficial el fichaje de Erling Haaland, procedente del Borussia Dortmund. El noruego será 'citizen' a partir de 2022 y sólo falta cerrar algunos términos con el propio futbolista, tal y como ha explicado el club inglés en el comunicado difundido.

NOTICIA EN DESARROLLO

Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Código Promocional Nike

25% de Descuento para celebrar tu Cumpleaños con Nike

Código Descuento JD Sports

Sin costes de envío código descuento JD Sports en tu compra

Código descuento adidas

30% Código Descuento adidas para Sudaderas, Zapatillas, Camisetas y más

Código descuento Sprinter

10% Código Descuento Sprinter con tu primera Compra

Código descuento Vans

20% Código Promocional Vans para Toda la Web

Código promocional Goldcar

20% Código Promocional Goldcar en tu Primer Alquiler
© 20 Minutos Editora, S.L.

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.