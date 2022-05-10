El Manchester City hace oficial el fichaje de Haaland

El Manchester City ha hecho oficial el fichaje de Erling Haaland, procedente del Borussia Dortmund. El noruego será 'citizen' a partir de 2022 y sólo falta cerrar algunos términos con el propio futbolista, tal y como ha explicado el club inglés en el comunicado difundido.
Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2022
The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.
NOTICIA EN DESARROLLO
