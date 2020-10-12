Tom Parker, exmiembro de The Wanted, revela que tiene un tumor cerebral

Tom Parker, exintegrante de la banda británico-irlandesa The Wanted, ha anunciado a sus 32 años que padece un tumor cerebral inoperable y que está recibiendo tratamiento.

"No hay una manera fácil de decir esto", ha escrito en su cuenta de Instagramjunto a una imagen de un hija de 15 meses y de su esposa, Kelsey, que está embarazada de su segundo hijo en común.

"Después de pensarlo mucho decidimos que, en lugar de mantenerlo en secreto, daríamos una entrevista para dar todos los detalles", apunta el artista, que asegura que están totalmente "devastados".

La entrevista ha sido publicada por la revista OK!, y en ella en cantante explica entre lágrimas que los médicos le han diagnosticado un glioblastoma en grado cuatro y que la experiencia de vida con este tumor es de tres a 18 meses.

"Aún estoy en estado de shock, es mucho para asimilar", afirma el cantante, que fue a hacerse pruebas después de tener una convulsión y sufrir dolores de espalda; está recibiendo radioterapia y quimioterapia. "Vamos a luchar contra esto hasta el final".

The Wanted saltaron a la fama en 2012 cuando pusieron banda sonora a la película Ice Age 4 con la canción Chasing the Sun, aunque tuvieron otros éxitos internacionales como Glad You Came. En 2014 se separaron.