Luis Alfonso de Borbón lamenta el destrozo de la estatua de un antepasado en EE UU y las redes se mofan de él

Este sábado por la noche, decenas de ciudades de Estados Unidos se vieron sumidas en una escalada de violencia por la muerte violenta del afroamericano George Floyd en una operación policial. En las protestas se han producido destrozos y vandalismo. Por ejemplo, la estatua del rey Luis XVI en Louisville, Kentucky, perdió una mano.
Su descendiente y reclamante del trono de Francia, Luis Alfonso de Borbón (a la sazón bisnieto de Franco), escribió un tuit deplorando los hechos: "Como heredero de Luis XVI, y ligado a la defensa de su memoria, espero que el daño sea reparado y la estatua sea restaurada. Quiero agradecer de antemano las medidas que las autoridades tomarán".
As the heir of #LouisXVI, and attached to the defense of his memory, I do hope that the damage will be repaired and that the statue will be restored. I already thank the Authorities for the measures they will take for that. #Louisville#Louisvilleprotests#Kentuckyhttps://t.co/UHzUrCuSnD— Louis de Bourbon, Duc d’Anjou (@louisducdanjou) May 30, 2020
El tuit del duque de Anjou fue recibido con numerosas respuestas que se mofaban de las palabras del aristócrata, reprochándole que ante una polémica tan grave como la muerte de Floyd él se preocupe de una estatua, aunque también abundaron las que hacían bromas con el final de Luis XVI de Francia, que el 21 de enero de 1793 fue guillotinado en París.
let’s be real mate it’s not the most precious thing Louis XVI has ever had cut off in front of a crowd 🤣— Philosophy Tube (@PhilosophyTube) May 30, 2020
LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO— Liv (@LivPosting) May 30, 2020
I vote this next? pic.twitter.com/ectYG2TmtY— CatsAreTheBestPeople (@tehbg) May 30, 2020
Monsieur,— William Shakespeare (@Shakespeare) May 30, 2020
When the angry mobs gather in the street, perhaps best NOT to identify thyself as the heir to the Bourbon monarchy, yes?
I am honored. Honored. To tell the descendant of King Louis XVI to get stuffed in a locker.— drew janda (@drewjanda) May 30, 2020
Reading the room isn’t big in your family, huh?— Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) May 30, 2020
As a French person, I only have this même to offer you because I won't spare more time reminding you of our history pic.twitter.com/gwN41VaRKI— Cassy 🌻 | berlermo co-cap & myra cheerleader (@Cacilie_Blaas) May 30, 2020
m'lord, it's a huge honor to deliver this missive to you. I will tell my children and their children of this fateful encounter. pic.twitter.com/9jWrduyH12— Jathan Sadowski (@jathansadowski) May 30, 2020
