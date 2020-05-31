Buscador avanzado

Luis Alfonso de Borbón lamenta el destrozo de la estatua de un antepasado en EE UU y las redes se mofan de él

20minutos  31.05.2020 - 13:37h
Tuit del duque de Anjou, Luis Alfonso de Borbón, lamentando la rotura de la estatua de Luis XVI en Kentucky.
Este sábado por la noche, decenas de ciudades de Estados Unidos se vieron sumidas en una escalada de violencia por la muerte violenta del afroamericano George Floyd en una operación policial. En las protestas se han producido destrozos y vandalismo. Por ejemplo, la estatua del rey Luis XVI en Louisville, Kentucky, perdió una mano.

Su descendiente y reclamante del trono de Francia, Luis Alfonso de Borbón (a la sazón bisnieto de Franco), escribió un tuit deplorando los hechos: "Como heredero de Luis XVI, y ligado a la defensa de su memoria, espero que el daño sea reparado y la estatua sea restaurada. Quiero agradecer de antemano las medidas que las autoridades tomarán". 

El tuit del duque de Anjou fue recibido con numerosas respuestas que se mofaban de las palabras del aristócrata, reprochándole que ante una polémica tan grave como la muerte de Floyd él se preocupe de una estatua, aunque también abundaron las que hacían bromas con el final de Luis XVI de Francia, que el 21 de enero de 1793 fue guillotinado en París.

