Dayanara Torres, modelo y expareja de Marc Anthony, supera su cáncer de piel: "Estoy feliz, me siento bendecida"

20minutos  26.03.2020 - 17:04h
Dayanara Torres ganó el certamen de 'Miss Universo' en el año 1993.
No todo son tragedias estos días. Y es que la modelo puertorriqueña Dayanara Torres ha compartido un vídeo en Instagram en el que, emocionada, cuenta la mejor noticia que podría dar: ha superado el cáncer de piel que le diagnosticaron hace poco más de un año.

En la publicación, la expareja de Marc Anthony cuenta visiblemente conmovida: "En estos momentos tan difíciles que estamos pasando todos, quería darles una buena noticia. Ayer, los resultados de mis exámenes salieron negativos, así que he terminado mi tratamiento con el melanoma cáncer". 

"Los próximos dos años voy a seguir haciéndome exámenes cada tres meses, solo para asegurarme de que nada de ello ha regresado a mi cuerpo. Estoy feliz, bendecida y agradecida por ustedes y sus oraciones, nunca me soltaron". Explicó la ganadora de Miss Universo de 1993, que se implicó mucho en visibilizar cada fase de su enfermedad en las redes.

Por último, la también actriz quiso reiterar su agradecimiento a todos los que, en los momentos más duros, le han mostrado su apoyo y preocupación: "Sus mensajes me levantaron el ánimo. No perdamos la fe, vamos a salir de todo esto. Tengan la fe, les agradezco tenerme en sus corazones".

