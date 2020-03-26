Dayanara Torres, modelo y expareja de Marc Anthony, supera su cáncer de piel: "Estoy feliz, me siento bendecida"

No todo son tragedias estos días. Y es que la modelo puertorriqueña Dayanara Torres ha compartido un vídeo en Instagram en el que, emocionada, cuenta la mejor noticia que podría dar: ha superado el cáncer de piel que le diagnosticaron hace poco más de un año.
En la publicación, la expareja de Marc Anthony cuenta visiblemente conmovida: "En estos momentos tan difíciles que estamos pasando todos, quería darles una buena noticia. Ayer, los resultados de mis exámenes salieron negativos, así que he terminado mi tratamiento con el melanoma cáncer".
🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 I feel so blessed and happy! I had my tests done yesterday , (MRI, PET & CT scans) and they were ALL negative! 🤍🙌🏻🤍 From now on I will need to get the same 3 studies with radiation every 3 months for the next 2 years! 🤍🙏🏻🤍 Thankful to God to whom I've always prayed to with so much faith and has listened to the pleas of my heart. 🤍🕊🤍 Thanks to all of you who always prayed for me, did not let go of me and made me part of your family and your prayers, Thank you for your beautiful messages full of encouragement and Love. To my mother that held my hand every step of the way, my family and my friends, who always cared and checked up on me, or even accompanied me during this tough road and sent me beautiful messages to keep me strong and let me know I wasn't alone. 🤍🙌🏻🤍 This battle is almost over ... 2 years will go real fast & I will come out of this stronger than ever! #Guerrera #Strong #Strength #Phoenix #AveFenix #NoMeSuelten #CancerSucks #Melanoma 🕊Thank you Claudia L. for taking me there and back ... you are heaven sent! 🕊
"Los próximos dos años voy a seguir haciéndome exámenes cada tres meses, solo para asegurarme de que nada de ello ha regresado a mi cuerpo. Estoy feliz, bendecida y agradecida por ustedes y sus oraciones, nunca me soltaron". Explicó la ganadora de Miss Universo de 1993, que se implicó mucho en visibilizar cada fase de su enfermedad en las redes.
Por último, la también actriz quiso reiterar su agradecimiento a todos los que, en los momentos más duros, le han mostrado su apoyo y preocupación: "Sus mensajes me levantaron el ánimo. No perdamos la fe, vamos a salir de todo esto. Tengan la fe, les agradezco tenerme en sus corazones".
