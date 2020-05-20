Hank, el cerdito miniatura más famoso de internet, muere a los 3 años por una complicación quirúrgica

Hank, el mini cerdo que enamoró a internet en 2017 y acumuló más de 420.000 seguidores en Instagram, murió el pasado lunes cuando tan solo tenía tres años de edad.
Según contaron sus dueños en la publicación, todo fue resultado de una complicación quirúrgica y no pudieron hacer nada para salvarlo.
"Deberíamos haber tenido una década más con nuestro niño, nuestro mundo entero", se lamentaban desde la publicación que compartieron con fotos del pequeño cerdito.
this is my best friend hank. . we are devastated to tell you all that he passed away this morning. he did so in his bed with his mom and dad holding him and whispering "i love you" into his ear. he was only three and a half. we should have had a decade more with our boy—our whole world. . what happened today was a sudden complication from his friday surgery. everyone was overly cautious and attentive at every stage, but nothing could have happened differently. lsu will have more details to share after their testing is complete, and we want to share everything when the time is right. for today, we'd like to focus on remembering him together. . we may not be responsive to comments for a bit, but your love and support will truly help us. we see every comment, always. we adopted this boy simply just to be a part of our family, but he ended up creating one all around the world. . please know that he felt your love every day and fought to return it as long as he could. his life was too short, but it was so full, and he spent it as he wanted—doing good, snuggling, and eating blueberries. . thank you all for your love, your fan art, your kind words, and your life-changing kindness. all hank wanted was to have inspired positivity in everyone, and you, his friends helped him accomplish that on a scale bigger than he ever imagined. . and to hank—thank you for being our absolute best friend. we love you forever.
"Estamos devastados de contarles que falleció esta mañana. Lo hizo en su cama con su mamá y papá abrazándolo y susurrándole "te quiero" al oído. solo tenía tres años y medio", empezaban contando la trágica noticia.
"Puede que no respondamos a los comentarios durante un tiempo, pero su amor y apoyo realmente nos ayudarán. Vemos todos los comentarios, siempre. Adoptamos a este chico simplemente para ser parte de nuestra familia, pero terminó creando una en todo el mundo", agregaron.
this is my best friend hank snuggling with his best friend the sheep to celebrate national pig in a blanket day #snuggle #cuddle #sheep #cozy #naptime #blanket #sleepy #tired #relax #snooze #friends #bestfriends #smile #nationalpigsinablanketday #minipig #pig #pigsofinstagram #mybestfriendhank #cutepetclub #cute #animaladdicts #babyanimals #weeklyfluff
"Por favor, sepan que él sintió vuestro amor todos los días y luchó por devolverlo tanto como pudo. su vida fue demasiado corta, pero estaba llena, y la pasó como quería: haciendo el bien, acurrucándose y comiendo arándanos", terminaban.
Inmediatamente comenzaron a llegar comentarios de condolencia por parte de los fans del pequeño cerdito y muchos tributos recordando los buenos momentos del mini porcino.
this is my best friend hank asking for your help to feed some hungry kiddos! some of you have found him on cameo already, but hank has been a “celebrity” member there for a little while now (he’s so proud he figured out how to take selfies and record videos for you). this weekend hank is working as part of the “cameo cares” network and donating 100% of the proceeds from his bookings to @nokidhungry, who are currently working to feed children who depend on their school lunches! the event starts now and lasts until saturday at midnight (we’re updating the link in hank’s bio so you can find it easier). if you or a loved one wants a special video shoutout from hank for a birthday or just to say hi, book us this weekend and the entire amount will go toward the pandemic relief effort ❤️ #hello #friends #video #shoutout #selfie #personal #nokidhungry #charity #cameo #cameocares #donate #nonprofit #fundraiser #stayhome #covid19 #relief #together #wecandoit #minipig #pig #pigsofinstagram #mybestfriendhank #cutepetclub #cute #animaladdicts #babyanimals #weeklyfluff
Los propietarios de Hank continuaron agradeciendo a sus seguidores por todo el amor y el apoyo que han ofrecido a lo largo de los años. "Gracias a todos por vuestro amor, vuestros fan art, vuestras amables palabras y vuestra gran amabilidad", escribieron. "Todo lo que Hank quería era haber inspirado positividad en todos, y vosotros, sus amigos, lo ayudaron a lograrlo en una escala más grande de lo que él jamás imaginó. Y a Hank, gracias por ser nuestro mejor amigo absoluto. Te querremos siempre", terminaron.
