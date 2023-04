Relativity Space cancela Terran 1 tras su lanzamiento: se centrarán en el cohete Terran R, más grande y también impreso en 3D

Terran R newly released product update: the next-gen reusable 3D printed rocket. 🚀



💫 Two-stage, 270-foot-tall rocket with an 18-foot diameter

💫 5-meter payload fairing, sending payloads into LEO, MEO, GEO, and beyond

️💫23,500 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), downrange landing… pic.twitter.com/Gi4GLeEoxM