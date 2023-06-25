Cinco signos de que eres una persona altamente sensible, según una psicóloga

👉 Are you a highly sensitive person (HSP) what next? What does it even mean anyway? (I have a full 7 minute YouTube video on this - link in bio) The recognition that some people experience more sensitivity than others is based on decades of research by psychotherapist Elaine Aaron. But it is crucial to point out that this is not a clinical diagnosis. It is not a disorder that needs changing. You are not flawed in any way. But it’s common for highly sensitive i individuals to feel that way, because people vary greatly in how much their nervous system is aroused in the same situation. So the signs of a highly sensitive person is a description of variation in individuals that can cause us problems if we don’t account for it. Sensitivity can have a positive impact on your life as well as negative. Here’s a few examples below: You are likely to be highly conscientious and able to concentrate deeply. You might be especially good at tasks that demand accuracy and speed and detection of error. You are more likely to be able to process material at a much deeper level. You might benefit from an ability to reflect on your own thinking and experience and developing self-awareness. When it comes to working around the negative sides of high sensitivity, I highly recommend Elaine Aaron’s book, The Highly Sensitive person. 👉More on this in my international bestselling book - Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? (Currently -50% see link in bio). Filled with insights from therapy about how to deal with real life problems. Available in over 40 languages 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 🇨🇳 🇨🇦 🇦🇺 🇦🇱 🇧🇷 🇧🇬 🇭🇷 🇨🇿 🇩🇰 🇪🇪 🇫🇮 🇫🇷 🇩🇪 🇬🇷 🇭🇺 🇮🇸 🇮🇩 🇮🇱 🇮🇹 🇯🇵 🇱🇻 🇱🇹 🇲🇰 🇳🇱 🇳🇴 🇵🇱 🇵🇹 🇷🇴 🇷🇺 🇷🇸 🇸🇰 🇸🇮 🇰🇷 🇪🇸 🇸🇪 🇹🇼 🇹🇭 🇹🇷 🇺🇦 🇻🇳