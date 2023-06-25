Cinco signos de que eres una persona altamente sensible, según una psicóloga

Julie Smith es una psicóloga que se ha hecho viral gracias a sus vídeos en TikTok, donde ofrece consejos a sus cuatro millones de seguidores. En uno de los más recientes, explica los cinco signos que tienen las personas especialmente sensibles.
"Número uno, el estado de ánimo y el dolor de otras personas te afectan profundamente", comienza la psicóloga. Smith dice que las personas muy sensibles a menudo tienden a verse "profundamente afectadas" por las películas violentas y por ver a otras personas angustiadas.
También dice que esto no es un trastorno, sino un rasgo neutral, donde el sistema nervioso es más sensible que otros. La psicóloga agregó que entre el 15 al 20% de la población experimenta esto.
"Número dos, cuando estás en un ambiente ocupado, a menudo sientes la necesidad de retirarte y estar solo para aliviar la estimulación de ese entorno", dice Smith.
@drjuliesmith
👉 Are you a highly sensitive person (HSP) what next? What does it even mean anyway? (I have a full 7 minute YouTube video on this - link in bio) The recognition that some people experience more sensitivity than others is based on decades of research by psychotherapist Elaine Aaron. But it is crucial to point out that this is not a clinical diagnosis. It is not a disorder that needs changing. You are not flawed in any way. But it’s common for highly sensitive i individuals to feel that way, because people vary greatly in how much their nervous system is aroused in the same situation. So the signs of a highly sensitive person is a description of variation in individuals that can cause us problems if we don’t account for it. Sensitivity can have a positive impact on your life as well as negative. Here’s a few examples below: You are likely to be highly conscientious and able to concentrate deeply. You might be especially good at tasks that demand accuracy and speed and detection of error. You are more likely to be able to process material at a much deeper level. You might benefit from an ability to reflect on your own thinking and experience and developing self-awareness. When it comes to working around the negative sides of high sensitivity, I highly recommend Elaine Aaron’s book, The Highly Sensitive person. 👉More on this in my international bestselling book - Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? (Currently -50% see link in bio). Filled with insights from therapy about how to deal with real life problems. Available in over 40 languages 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 🇨🇳 🇨🇦 🇦🇺 🇦🇱 🇧🇷 🇧🇬 🇭🇷 🇨🇿 🇩🇰 🇪🇪 🇫🇮 🇫🇷 🇩🇪 🇬🇷 🇭🇺 🇮🇸 🇮🇩 🇮🇱 🇮🇹 🇯🇵 🇱🇻 🇱🇹 🇲🇰 🇳🇱 🇳🇴 🇵🇱 🇵🇹 🇷🇴 🇷🇺 🇷🇸 🇸🇰 🇸🇮 🇰🇷 🇪🇸 🇸🇪 🇹🇼 🇹🇭 🇹🇷 🇺🇦 🇻🇳♬ original sound - Dr Julie | Psychologist
Pasando al tercer punto, Smith lo explica así: cuando los demás tratan de sobrecargarte con demasiadas cosas a la vez, "te sientes abrumado rápidamente por todas las demandas".
El cuarto signo es que "odias el cambio y evitas que ocurran muchas cosas debido a todas las emociones fuertes que conllevan".
Y por último, la quinta señal, que es cuando se te pide que compitas o actúes frente a otros, te pones nervioso. Este nerviosismo acaba suponiendo que actúes mucho peor de lo que hubieras hecho de otra manera.
"El reconocimiento de que algunas personas experimentan más sensibilidad que otras se basa en décadas de investigación de la psicoterapeuta Elaine Aaron", dice la psicóloga.
"Pero es crucial señalar que este no es un diagnóstico clínico. No es un trastorno que necesite ser cambiado. No tienes problemas de ninguna manera. Pero es común que las personas altamente sensibles se sientan de esa manera, porque varían mucho en cuanto a la cantidad de excitación de su sistema nervioso en la misma situación", prosigue.
Comentarios