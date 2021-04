Este vídeo muestra cómo Tesla detecta la atención del conductor en tiempo real

By popular demand, night footage with Tesla DMS detections.



It's not perfect but workable with street lights and whatnot (as suspected)



Full 23.5 minutes footage on youtube: https://t.co/AZSpN3ZoFi



No idea why Dark/blinded top out at 50% only.

reworked display.@rice_fry pic.twitter.com/FiF6i33XGZ