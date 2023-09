'The Marvels' es el estreno más esperado de este otoño, según la web de preventas fandango

We took a poll… here are the Most Anticipated Fall Movies, according to over 2,000 moviegoers. #TheMarvels, #TheHungerGames and #TheEqualizer3 round out the top 3. What’s your most anticipated fall movie?

🎟️'s https://t.co/htSZyCKxm9 pic.twitter.com/0NvlEVt8W3