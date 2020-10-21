Buscador avanzado

Rudy's Vegan Butcher, la primera carnicería vegana del Reino Unido se inaugurará el Día Mundial del Vegano

20minutos  21.10.2020 - 12:29h
Rudy's Vegan Butcher
El restaurante está ubicado en el famoso mercado situado en Camden Town.
Rudy's Vegan 

El próximo 1 de noviembre abrirá sus puertas en Londres (Reino Unido) la primera carnicería completamente vegana con el objetivo de ofrecer alternativas más sostenibles a los consumidores.

La elección de esta fecha coincide con celebración del Día Mundial del Veganismo, un evento anual para dar a conocer el veganismo a la población general y transmitir que se trata de una alternativa saludable y respetuosa con los animales y con el medio ambiente.

La historia de Rudy's comienza en el año 2017, cuando se materializaron todos los planes del chef Matthew Foster y su compañera Rudy e inauguraron Rudy's Vegan Diner, un establecimiento de comida vegana situado en Camden Market

El nuevo negocio se ubicará en Islington, al norte de la ciudad británica, y será la primera carnicería vegana con sede permanente del país. Sin embargo, ofrecerá sus productos a todos los ciudadanos y ciudadanas de Reino Unido a través de su página web.

¿Qué productos ofrecerán?

El establecimiento venderá todo tipo de productos veganos: hamburguesas, albóndigas, salsas de queso y de chili sin lácteos ni carne, paté, ensalada de langosta, cerdo a la barbacóa, pavo asado, soja o seitán, entre otros. 

También ofrecerán una selección de embutidos elaborados a base de productos vegetales como jamón ahumado, salami, peperoni y su famoso pastrami.

Imagine stocking your fridge with Chef @matthew.j.foster's homemade pastrami, dirty burger patties, cheeze sauce & chilli-non-carne. Take them home with you & get creative in the kitchen! You can even recreate your own Rudy's specials and fill your basket with a rack of jack, lobstah salad, meatballs, chick'n lover pate, shredded BBQ pulled porc and even roast turk'y!

Flashback of those juicy #veganribs

