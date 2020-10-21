Rudy's Vegan Butcher, la primera carnicería vegana del Reino Unido se inaugurará el Día Mundial del Vegano

El próximo 1 de noviembre abrirá sus puertas en Londres (Reino Unido) la primera carnicería completamente vegana con el objetivo de ofrecer alternativas más sostenibles a los consumidores.
La elección de esta fecha coincide con celebración del Día Mundial del Veganismo, un evento anual para dar a conocer el veganismo a la población general y transmitir que se trata de una alternativa saludable y respetuosa con los animales y con el medio ambiente.
La historia de Rudy's comienza en el año 2017, cuando se materializaron todos los planes del chef Matthew Foster y su compañera Rudy e inauguraron Rudy's Vegan Diner, un establecimiento de comida vegana situado en Camden Market.
El nuevo negocio se ubicará en Islington, al norte de la ciudad británica, y será la primera carnicería vegana con sede permanente del país. Sin embargo, ofrecerá sus productos a todos los ciudadanos y ciudadanas de Reino Unido a través de su página web.
¿Qué productos ofrecerán?
El establecimiento venderá todo tipo de productos veganos: hamburguesas, albóndigas, salsas de queso y de chili sin lácteos ni carne, paté, ensalada de langosta, cerdo a la barbacóa, pavo asado, soja o seitán, entre otros.
También ofrecerán una selección de embutidos elaborados a base de productos vegetales como jamón ahumado, salami, peperoni y su famoso pastrami.
📣 THE COUNTOWN IS ON: RUDY'S VEGAN BUTCHER OPENS ITS DOORS IN ISLINGTON ON 1 NOV📣 🥓🥓 In just two weeks on World Vegan Day, Rudy's Vegan Diner is bringing the first permanent vegan BUTCHER to London town 😱 We will be giving away 💯 pounds of FREE baycon to celebrate. That's more than 5000 slices! Each customer gets a half pound each until it lasts so🏃♂️🏃♀️ 🥓🥓 Imagine stocking your fridge with Chef @matthew.j.foster's homemade pastrami, dirty burger patties, cheeze sauce & chilli-non-carne. Take them home with you & get creative in the kitchen! You can even recreate your own Rudy's specials and fill your basket with a rack of jack, lobstah salad, meatballs, chick'n lover pate, shredded BBQ pulled porc and even roast turk'y! LOOK 👀 ➡️ 🥓🥓 Oh WAIT, keep reading. There's more exciting news 👏 🥓🥓 If you can't make it to London, don't worry! You can order Rudy's Vegan Butcher goodies ONLINE & we deliver nationwide 🇬🇧 All online orders made on World Vegan Day include a FREE pack of baycon. Remember to pile your online basket high with homemade scramble v-egg, soysage patties & bloody delicious black puddin' to go with that free baycon. 🥓🥓 Looking for something new? Try out our new charcuterie selection: smoked ham, salami de provence, pepperoni, oh and of course that pastrami y’all keep talking about! Oh, what to do with it all 🤔 🥓🥓 That's all happening in just TWO weeks on 1 November. Stop by our new vegan butcher on Upper St in Islington or order online and check it out. Who can say no to FREE baycon?
