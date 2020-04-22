Buscador avanzado

La receta de bizcocho esponjoso de chocolate que triunfa en Instagram

20minutos  22.04.2020 - 13:53h
Si eres aficionado a la repostería, no puedes dejar de preparar este bizcocho esponjoso que propone la cuenta de Instagram de Non-Stop Healthy. También en caso de que no tengas muchas habilidades culinarias, pero quieras comenzar por algo fácil y sencillo puedes optar por esta receta.

INGREDIENTES

Los ingredientes para cuatro porciones indicados por la instagramer, dedicada a la preparación de recetas healthy food, son los siguientes: 

  1. Tres plátanos
  2. Dos huevos
  3. Media taza de yogur 
  4. Un tercio de jarabe de arce (para no usar azúcar)
  5. Una cucharadita de vainilla
  6. Una taza de harina de trigo integral
  7. Media cucharadita de levadura en polvo
  8. Un cuarto de taza de chocolate negro

ELABORACIÓN

En el vídeo se puede ver todo el proceso para mezclar los ingredientes y hacer la masa del bizcocho, además de poder leer en el pie de foto todo el proceso para hacerlo paso a paso. El resulto es un bizcocho con toques de chocolate muy apetitoso y saludable.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

TAG SOMEONE WHO WOULD LOVE THIS!! 😍 This marbled banana bread is as impressive looking as it is delicious! 🍌🍞 . 👇👇 Follow us 🌱 @nonstophealthy @nonstophealthy Also check out 👉 @non.stoptasty for more! 💙 . Ingredients (for 4 servings) * 3 ripe bananas * 2 eggs * ½ cup greek yogurt (140 g) * ⅓ cup maple syrup (115 g) * 1 teaspoon vanilla * 1 cup whole wheat flour (125 g) * 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder * ¼ cup dark chocolate (45 g), chunks . Preparation 1. Preheat oven to 325˚F (170˚C). 2. Mash bananas in a large bowl. Add eggs and combine thoroughly. Then mix in the remaining wet ingredients: greek yogurt, maple syrup, and vanilla. 3. Next, add the whole wheat flour and baking powder and mix until fully incorporated. Be careful not to over mix. 4. In a medium, microwave-safe bowl, microwave the chocolate chunks in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until melted and smooth. 5. Add a large scoop of the banana batter to the bowl of melted chocolate and fold until mixed well. 6. Pour the banana batter and the chocolate batter alternately into a greased 9x5-inch (23x13 cm) bread pan. These do not need to be even layers. 7. Using a knife or a spoon, gently swirl the batters together. 8. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean from the center of the bread. 9. Allow to cool for at least 15 minutes. 10. Enjoy! ❤ . . . . . By @goodful #bananabread #banana #bread #brunch #breakfast #fitfood #foodie #food #healthy #healthyfood #healthyeating #healthyrecipes #cleaneating #fit #fitfam #fitness #fitspo #crossfit #nutrition #mealprep #f52grams #motivation #easyrecipes #foodstagram #mealprepideas #vegetarianrecipes #calories #macros #wholewheat #yummy

Una publicación compartida de Non-Stop Healthy (@nonstophealthy) el

