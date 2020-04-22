La receta de bizcocho esponjoso de chocolate que triunfa en Instagram

Si eres aficionado a la repostería, no puedes dejar de preparar este bizcocho esponjoso que propone la cuenta de Instagram de Non-Stop Healthy. También en caso de que no tengas muchas habilidades culinarias, pero quieras comenzar por algo fácil y sencillo puedes optar por esta receta.
INGREDIENTES
Los ingredientes para cuatro porciones indicados por la instagramer, dedicada a la preparación de recetas healthy food, son los siguientes:
- Tres plátanos
- Dos huevos
- Media taza de yogur
- Un tercio de jarabe de arce (para no usar azúcar)
- Una cucharadita de vainilla
- Una taza de harina de trigo integral
- Media cucharadita de levadura en polvo
- Un cuarto de taza de chocolate negro
ELABORACIÓN
En el vídeo se puede ver todo el proceso para mezclar los ingredientes y hacer la masa del bizcocho, además de poder leer en el pie de foto todo el proceso para hacerlo paso a paso. El resulto es un bizcocho con toques de chocolate muy apetitoso y saludable.
Ingredients (for 4 servings) * 3 ripe bananas * 2 eggs * ½ cup greek yogurt (140 g) * ⅓ cup maple syrup (115 g) * 1 teaspoon vanilla * 1 cup whole wheat flour (125 g) * 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder * ¼ cup dark chocolate (45 g), chunks . Preparation 1. Preheat oven to 325˚F (170˚C). 2. Mash bananas in a large bowl. Add eggs and combine thoroughly. Then mix in the remaining wet ingredients: greek yogurt, maple syrup, and vanilla. 3. Next, add the whole wheat flour and baking powder and mix until fully incorporated. Be careful not to over mix. 4. In a medium, microwave-safe bowl, microwave the chocolate chunks in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until melted and smooth. 5. Add a large scoop of the banana batter to the bowl of melted chocolate and fold until mixed well. 6. Pour the banana batter and the chocolate batter alternately into a greased 9x5-inch (23x13 cm) bread pan. These do not need to be even layers. 7. Using a knife or a spoon, gently swirl the batters together. 8. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean from the center of the bread. 9. Allow to cool for at least 15 minutes. 10. Enjoy!
