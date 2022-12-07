Primeras reacciones a 'Avatar: El sentido del agua': "Nunca dudes de James Cameron"

Después de once años y muchos cambios tectónicos en la industria del cine, ¿conseguiría James Cameron conquistarnos de nuevo con Avatar: El sentido del agua? Parece que sí: los críticos estadounidenses ya han podido ver la película y, según reflejan sus posts en redes sociales, han reaccionado ante ella de forma entusiasta cuanto menos.
Incluso firmas habitualmente implacables como David Ehrlich (IndieWire) se han dejado seducir por el regreso a la luna Pandora protagonizado por Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana y una Kate Winslet que vuelve a trabajar con el canadiense tras sufrir a sus órdenes en Titanic. ¿Son estas reseñas el presagio de un nuevo taquillazo histórico?
Avatar The Way of Water: lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus.— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) December 6, 2022
light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead in a ditch.
"Imagínate ser lo bastante tonto como para apostar en contra de James Cameron. O una Sigourney Weaver alienígena y adolescente. O ballenas gigantes subtituladas en [la fuente] papyrus. Años luz mejor que la primera, y probablemente una de las mejores experiencias de cine en años. Al streaming lo han encontrado muerto en una zanja".
#AvatarTheWayOfWater is pretty incredible. I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building. pic.twitter.com/MXeN3z8BnP— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 6, 2022
"Avatar: El sentido del agua es bastante increíble. Tenía fe en que James Cameron volviera a subir el listón con los efectos especiales, pero estos te vuelan la cabeza. Un fotograma alucinante tras otro. Pero lo que más me gustó fue que los alardes técnicos se sienten siempre al servicio de los personajes y la construcción del mundo".
James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how it’s done. I’ve said it a thousand times. Never doubt him. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER is how you do epic blockbuster-ing. Emotional, visceral, and as big as movies get. @officialavatar— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 6, 2022
"Cameron vuelve a enseñarles a los cineastas cómo se hacen las cosas. Lo he dicho mil veces: nunca dudes de él. Avatar: El sentido de agua es como se hace un blockbuster épico. Emocional, visceral y todo lo grande que puede ser una película".
Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty - this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest. pic.twitter.com/RicnpDghrx— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 6, 2022
"¡Me alegra decir que Avatar: El sentido del agua es fenomenal! Más grande, mejor y más emocional que Avatar, la película es visualmente arrebatadora, visceral e increíblemente fascinante. La historia, el espectáculo, la espiritualidad, la belleza: esto es cine y narrativa en su mejor momento".
As an Avatar stan, I had high hopes for #AvatarTheWayofWater and for me it totally delivers. Sure it's a little long, but worth it for the gorgeous visuals, wonderful new characters. A total thrill.— Kara Warner (@karawarner) December 6, 2022
"Como fan obsesiva de Avatar, tenía grandes esperanzas puestas en El sentido del agua, y, para mí, las ha satisfecho. Es un poco larga, está claro, pero vale la pena por sus maravillosas imágenes y sus estupendos personajes nuevos. Un subidón".
Have now seen #Avatar twice and am overwhelmed by both its technical mastery and unexpectedly intimate emotional scope. Yes the world is expanded and sequels teased but the characters are most important. Cameron is in top form, especially in final act. Good to have him back. 🐟 pic.twitter.com/PR9drN5Zph— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) December 6, 2022
"Ya he visto Avatar dos veces y estoy apabullado tanto por su maestría técnica como por un alcance emocional sorprendentemente íntimo. Sí, amplía el mundo y sugiere secuelas, pero los personajes son lo más importante. Cameron está en plena forma, especialmente en el acto final. Qué bueno tenerle de vuelta".
James Cameron & Co. deliver yet another riveting, awe-inducing masterclass in world-building with #AvatarTheWayOfWater . Immersive, emotionally engaging & epically entertaining, it’s a thrilling ride. CG artifice melts away where we’re just watching the characters’ humanity steer pic.twitter.com/6CksGpEumJ— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 6, 2022
"Cameron y compañía entregan otra clase magistral de construcción de mundos, fascinante y avasalladora. Inmersiva, emocionante y épicamente entretenida, es un viaje fantástico. El artificio CGI se derrite mientras vemos a la humanidad de los personajes tomar el mando".
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER: Yeah never bet against James Cameron. Trying to spare hyperbole, but I’ve never seen anything like this from a technical, visual standpoint. It’s overwhelming. Maybe too overwhelming. Sometimes I’d miss plot points because I’m staring at a Pandora fish— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 6, 2022
"Vale: nunca apuestes en contra de James Cameron. Intento ahorrarme las hipérboles, pero nunca he visto nada como esto en un sentido técnico, visual. Es apabullante. Tal vez demasiado. A veces me he perdido detalles del argumento porque estaba mirando a un pez de Pandora".
Just saw #AvatarTheWayOfWater - will certainly divide people as there are some cheesy bits BUT James Cameron is a master and you really do, utterly invest in the characters, and nothing else comes close to being this immersive. I was cool on the original but I loved this.— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) December 6, 2022
"Avatar: El sentido del agua dividirá a la gente, porque tiene algunos momentos horteras, PERO James Cameron es un maestro, los personajes son indiscutiblemente interesantes y nada es tan inmersivo como esto. El original me dejó frío, pero he adorado esta".
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER was a visual splendor. At times breathtaking, other times intense. Round 2 of Quaritch VS. Jake Sully kept me on the edge of my seat. Massive & action-packed. This year's biggest most cinematic thrill-ride adventure#AvatarTheWayofWater #Avatar #Avatar2 pic.twitter.com/IlKe041nTd— Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) December 6, 2022
"Avatar: El sentido del agua ha sido un esplendor visual. A veces es arrebatadora, y otras intensa. El segundo asalto de Quaritch [Stephen Lang] contra Jake Sully [Worthington] me tuvo al filo de la butaca. Inmensa y llena de acción. El espectáculo cinematográfico de aventuras más grande del año".
James Cameron's #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a monumental filmmaking achievement striking a great balance between technical & emotional. The 48fps 3D experience features some of the most jaw-dropping immersion I’ve ever seen. Felt like a kid again watching T2 for 1st time. Astounding. pic.twitter.com/cfiMADJzU4— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) December 6, 2022
"Avatar: El sentido del agua es un logro cinematográfico monumental que consigue un gran equilibrio entre la emoción y la técnica. La experiencia de verla en 3D a 48 fps es una de las más pasmosamente inmersivas que he visto jamás. Me sentí como un niño viendo Terminator 2 por primera vez. Asombrosa".
Unsurprisingly, #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a visual masterpiece with rich use of 3D and breathtaking vistas. It does suffer from a thin story and too many characters to juggle, yet James Cameron pulls it together for an extraordinary final act full of emotion and thrilling action. pic.twitter.com/opr6CRyOwk— Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) December 6, 2022
"Para sorpresa de nadie, Avatar: El sentido del agua es una obra maestra visual con un uso suntuoso del 3D e imágenes arrebatadoras. Se resiente de una historia sin profundidad y sus equilibrios con demasiados personajes, pero James Cameron lo conduce todo hacia un acto final lleno de emoción y acción trepidante".
As someone who LIKED -- but didn't LOVE -- the first AVATAR, let me tell you:— Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 6, 2022
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER blew me away.
Vastly superior in visuals, story telling and performances, the sequel left my jaw on the ground for the entire runtime.
James Cameron is the GOD of sequels. pic.twitter.com/1cw6C94O4f
"Como alguien a quien la primera Avatar le gustó, pero no le enamoró, dejadme que os diga: Avatar: El sentido del agua me ha alucinado. Muy superior en términos visuales y narrativos y en sus interpretaciones, la secuela hizo que se me cayera la mandíbula al suelo durante toda su duración James Cameron es el dios de las secuelas".
