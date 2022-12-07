Primeras reacciones a 'Avatar: El sentido del agua': "Nunca dudes de James Cameron"

Logo del sitio

La prensa estadounidense se pone de color azul (en el mejor sentido) con el nuevo viaje a Pandora. 
Después de once años y muchos cambios tectónicos en la industria del cine, ¿conseguiría James Cameron conquistarnos de nuevo con Avatar: El sentido del agua? Parece que sí: los críticos estadounidenses ya han podido ver la película y, según reflejan sus posts en redes sociales, han reaccionado ante ella de forma entusiasta cuanto menos. 

Incluso firmas habitualmente implacables como David Ehrlich (IndieWire) se han dejado seducir por el regreso a la luna Pandora protagonizado por Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana y una Kate Winslet que vuelve a trabajar con el canadiense tras sufrir a sus órdenes en Titanic. ¿Son estas reseñas el presagio de un nuevo taquillazo histórico? 

"Imagínate ser lo bastante tonto como para apostar en contra de James Cameron. O una Sigourney Weaver alienígena y adolescente. O ballenas gigantes subtituladas en [la fuente] papyrus. Años luz mejor que la primera, y probablemente una de las mejores experiencias de cine en años. Al streaming lo han encontrado muerto en una zanja". 

"Avatar: El sentido del agua es bastante increíble. Tenía fe en que James Cameron volviera a subir el listón con los efectos especiales, pero estos te vuelan la cabeza. Un fotograma alucinante tras otro. Pero lo que más me gustó fue que los alardes técnicos se sienten siempre al servicio de los personajes y la construcción del mundo". 

"Cameron vuelve a enseñarles a los cineastas cómo se hacen las cosas. Lo he dicho mil veces: nunca dudes de él. Avatar: El sentido de agua es como se hace un blockbuster épico. Emocional, visceral y todo lo grande que puede ser una película". 

"¡Me alegra decir que Avatar: El sentido del agua es fenomenal! Más grande, mejor y más emocional que Avatar, la película es visualmente arrebatadora, visceral e increíblemente fascinante. La historia, el espectáculo, la espiritualidad, la belleza: esto es cine y narrativa en su mejor momento". 

"Como fan obsesiva de Avatar, tenía grandes esperanzas puestas en El sentido del agua, y, para mí, las ha satisfecho. Es un poco larga, está claro, pero vale la pena por sus maravillosas imágenes y sus estupendos personajes nuevos. Un subidón". 

"Ya he visto Avatar dos veces y estoy apabullado tanto por su maestría técnica como por un alcance emocional sorprendentemente íntimo. Sí, amplía el mundo y sugiere secuelas, pero los personajes son lo más importante. Cameron está en plena forma, especialmente en el acto final. Qué bueno tenerle de vuelta". 

"Cameron y compañía entregan otra clase magistral de construcción de mundos, fascinante y avasalladora. Inmersiva, emocionante y épicamente entretenida, es un viaje fantástico. El artificio CGI se derrite mientras vemos a la humanidad de los personajes tomar el mando". 

"Vale: nunca apuestes en contra de James Cameron. Intento ahorrarme las hipérboles, pero nunca he visto nada como esto en un sentido técnico, visual. Es apabullante. Tal vez demasiado. A veces me he perdido detalles del argumento porque estaba mirando a un pez de Pandora". 

"Avatar: El sentido del agua dividirá a la gente, porque tiene algunos momentos horteras, PERO James Cameron es un maestro, los personajes son indiscutiblemente interesantes y nada es tan inmersivo como esto. El original me dejó frío, pero he adorado esta". 

"Avatar: El sentido del agua ha sido un esplendor visual. A veces es arrebatadora, y otras intensa. El segundo asalto de Quaritch [Stephen Lang] contra Jake Sully [Worthington] me tuvo al filo de la butaca. Inmensa y llena de acción. El espectáculo cinematográfico de aventuras más grande del año". 

"Avatar: El sentido del agua es un logro cinematográfico monumental que consigue un gran equilibrio entre la emoción y la técnica. La experiencia de verla en 3D a 48 fps es una de las más pasmosamente inmersivas que he visto jamás. Me sentí como un niño viendo Terminator 2 por primera vez. Asombrosa". 

"Para sorpresa de nadie, Avatar: El sentido del agua es una obra maestra visual con un uso suntuoso del 3D e imágenes arrebatadoras. Se resiente de una historia sin profundidad y sus equilibrios con demasiados personajes, pero James Cameron lo conduce todo hacia un acto final lleno de emoción y acción trepidante". 

"Como alguien a quien la primera Avatar le gustó, pero no le enamoró, dejadme que os diga: Avatar: El sentido del agua me ha alucinado. Muy superior en términos visuales y narrativos y en sus interpretaciones, la secuela hizo que se me cayera la mandíbula al suelo durante toda su duración James Cameron es el dios de las secuelas". 

