Nothing desvela cómo serán sus nuevos auriculares Ear (stick) y adelanta una subida de precio

Designed to be worn all day long.



Ear (stick) is tested on over 100 pairs of ears for enhanced comfort. Featherlight at just 4.4g.



Learn more in the Ear (stick) Reveal. 26 October, 15:00 BST. Watch live at https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7. pic.twitter.com/TdpyxQAdaR