Los 'tatuajes OLED': luces bajo la piel que podrían ayudar a cuidar nuestra salud

A light-emitting tattoo, which is 30 times thinner than a human hair, has been engineered for the first time. The study, led by Prof Franco Cacialli @fc10004@uclmaps & Dr Virgilio Mattoli’s group @VMattoli@IITalk, may pave the way for new "smart" tattoos https://t.co/8kvkZg36cApic.twitter.com/o8PcR4fnuP