'The Boys' trolea a Zack Snyder y este responde

Zacky Cakes you see me! I director #AdamBourke really appreciate you pal! We owe it all to the fans!! #ReleaseTheBourkeCut paid off!#DawnOfTheSeven June3. But @ZackSnyder swing by my pad in the “BU”,Malibu, I’ll give you a private screening! @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV https://t.co/dxyeHdkq4P