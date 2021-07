Penélope Cruz dirige a un excéntrico Antonio Banderas en el primer tráiler de 'Competencia Oficial'

Lola Cuevas is an eccentric film director with the challenge of creating a film with the best actors on the scene, Félix Rivero and Iván Torres. Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Óscar Martínez star in @CompeOficial, the new film by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat. pic.twitter.com/OTfNGwAyNZ