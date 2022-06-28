Margot Robbie y Ryan Gosling en el rodaje de 'Barbie': las fotos que demuestran que esta película será una fantasía

El 21 de julio de 2023, la vida será de color de rosa. Al menos en las salas de cine, donde se estrenará la Barbie de Margot Robbie. La australiana produce y protagoniza la película sobre la afamada muñeca rubia, que dirige Greta Gerwig y en la que Ryan Gosling se tiñe de rubio platino para dar vida a Ken.
Aunque de momento se desconocen más detalles sobre el filme, que cuenta con Gerwig y Noah Baumbach como guionistas, sabemos que también ha sumado a su reparto a Simu Liu (Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos), Kate McKinnon, America Ferrara (The Good Wife), Alexandra Shipp (Con amor, Simon) y Will Ferrell.
Además, cada vez nos llega más material desde el set de rodaje de Barbie, que nos hace fantasear con esa vida de plástico tan fantástica en la que nos adentraremos en un año. Recopilamos las mejores imágenes, con Robbie y Gosling entre patines, sombreros de cowboy, mucho rosa y colores flúor.
Empecemos por las fotos oficiales de los protagonistas, bien bronceados y rubísimos, lanzadas por Warner:
#BARBIE— Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) April 26, 2022
July 21, 2023
Only in theaters pic.twitter.com/mauCGpizD1
#BARBIE— Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) June 15, 2022
July 21, 2023
Only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/DAemOyv5H8
Así lucen Ken y Barbie el estilo cowboy:
margot robbie and ryan gosling on the set of ‘barbie’ pic.twitter.com/hMkH6tlWHa— best of margot (@badpostmargots) June 22, 2022
margot robbie on the set of ‘barbie’ pic.twitter.com/ne7S1CCTWh— best of margot (@badpostmargots) June 22, 2022
I NEED the Barbie pink cowboy outfit I am barking I am foaming at the mouth I am rabid pic.twitter.com/uGR6rwlGHs— 🫀Sarah🦇 (@Quarkitty) June 23, 2022
Barbie patinadora se atreve con los rosas y amarillos fosforitos, y Ken también:
Margot Robbie rollerskating on the set of Greta Gerwig's BARBIE. pic.twitter.com/WBMjh6NTnH— cinesthetic (@TheCinesthetic) June 27, 2022
MARGOTS BARBIE VOICE WAITT pic.twitter.com/rsbpwQtChU— nai (@margotswhore) June 27, 2022
i can’t believe how perfect they are! so excited for them to bring these beloved characters to life 💖 pic.twitter.com/m6vjNmsNhd— bethany (@fiImgal) June 28, 2022
¿Quieres estar a la última de todas las novedades de cine y series? Apúntate a nuestra newsletter.
Comentarios