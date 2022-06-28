Logo del sitio

Margot Robbie y Ryan Gosling en el rodaje de 'Barbie': las fotos que demuestran que esta película será una fantasía

Cinemanía  NOTICIA28.06.2022 - 11:47h
Greta Gerwig dirige la película, que llegará a las salas en julio de 2023.
'Barbie'
'Barbie'
Cinemanía

El 21 de julio de 2023, la vida será de color de rosa. Al menos en las salas de cine, donde se estrenará la Barbie de Margot Robbie. La australiana produce y protagoniza la película sobre la afamada muñeca rubia, que dirige Greta Gerwig y en la que Ryan Gosling se tiñe de rubio platino para dar vida a Ken.

Aunque de momento se desconocen más detalles sobre el filme, que cuenta con Gerwig y Noah Baumbach como guionistas, sabemos que también ha sumado a su reparto a Simu Liu (Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos), Kate McKinnon, America Ferrara (The Good Wife), Alexandra Shipp (Con amor, Simon) y Will Ferrell.

Además, cada vez nos llega más material desde el set de rodaje de Barbie, que nos hace fantasear con esa vida de plástico tan fantástica en la que nos adentraremos en un año. Recopilamos las mejores imágenes, con Robbie y Gosling entre patines, sombreros de cowboy, mucho rosa y colores flúor. 

Empecemos por las fotos oficiales de los protagonistas, bien bronceados y rubísimos, lanzadas por Warner: 

Así lucen Ken y Barbie el estilo cowboy:

Barbie patinadora se atreve con los rosas y amarillos fosforitos, y Ken también:

