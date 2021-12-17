Logo del sitio
Temas del día

"Una de las películas más decepcionantes del año": las críticas de 'Matrix Resurrections' no son del todo lo que esperabas

Cinemanía  NOTICIA17.12.2021 - 11:02h
Las primeras reacciones a la película de Lana Wachowski han sido tan dispares como las dimensiones de su propio universo.
Fotograma de 'Matrix Resurrections'
Fotograma de 'Matrix Resurrections'
Cinemanía
Descubre el tráiler de Matrix Resurrections
Externos

Casi como si de las pastillas de Morfeo se tratase, al mirar las primeras críticas de Matrix Resurrections uno puede escoger qué camino tomar: si el de la amargura y la decepción ante una entrega más, o el del optimismo y entusiasmo de un reinicio de saga. A juzgar por las impresiones de quien la ha visto ya, no parece haber término medio.

"Matrix Resurrections es una sólida adición a la franquicia. Tenía el presentimiento de que el concepto se prestaría a otra entrega y, efectivamente, han encontrado un montón de formas inteligentes de continuar la historia y, al mismo tiempo, hacer evolucionar todo el concepto de Matrix"

"Me alegro profundamente por aquellos que disfrutarán de #TheMatrixResurrections. Yo, lamentablemente, no estoy entre ellos. Es mejor que Reloaded y Revolutions -que seamos claros no son realmente buenas- pero tiene malas apuestas. Nada importa, y no de una manera cool y nihilista".

"Sin duda alguna, @TheMatrixMovie es mi película favorita de 2021. Es sin duda la mejor película desde la original, Keanu y Carrie-Anne están absolutamente estelares, la acción es increíble y la historia me dejó boquiabierto. Superó todas las expectativas que tenía".

#TheMatrixResurrections es una de las películas más decepcionantes del año. Un enredo que empaña el legado de la franquicia. Hay algunas interpretaciones sólidas, pero la historia no tiene sentido y los chistes me hicieron desfallecer. Además, es demasiado "en la nariz" para su propio bien.

Tal y como avisábamos, no parece haber una sola orientación a la hora de valorar esta nueva aventura de Neo (Keanu Reeves) y Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), sino más bien una opinión dividida. No obstante, hay un punto de encuentro entre los que la han disfrutado más y los que menos: las nuevas caras o lo que es lo mismo, Jonathan Groff y Neil Patrick Harris.

"#TheMatrixResurrections pone el no en la nostalgia para mí. Aunque la química entre Neo y Trinity sigue funcionando, es tan meta a veces que los guiños y las indirectas a sí misma se sienten rápidamente. Groff y NPH son incorporaciones ganadoras en este final que debería haber sido un principio. #TheMatrix".

#TheMatrixResurrections es más divertida de lo que recuerdo que fueron las secuelas. Sí, está empantanada en la exposición como las dos anteriores, pero ahora hay un guiño cómplice. Los recién llegados Neil Patrick Harris y Jonathan Groff son la clave. Ah, y el clímax es genial".

La sensación general con esta nueva entrega es que quizá había gente que esperaba más de lo mismo y han acabado decepcionados mientras que otros han abrazado todo lo nuevo que trae consigo Matrix Resurrections. Eso sí, otro aspecto en el que coinciden muchos es en el gran inicio de la cinta durante su primer acto.

"Salí de #TheMatrix Resurrections con sentimientos positivos, pero mi opinión es definitivamente de una variedad "extremadamente mixta". Me encanta el primer acto; el segundo es un lastre; el tercero es lo suficientemente sólido como para que todo funcione. El listón está bajo, pero es la mejor secuela de Matrix".

"El primer acto de #TheMatrixResurrections es ESTELAR. Inteligente, divertida, extraña, autorreferencial e inesperada. Añade a esto secuencias de acción tremendamente inventivas, decisiones narrativas elevadas y un MONTÓN de grandes ideas que alimentarán muchas preguntas. Confía en mí, serán necesarios varios visionados".

Y, por último, una de esas pocas reacciones que sí ilustran en realidad el término medio y que dejan ese sabor de boca agridulce con respecto a la nueva película. Ante todo, Matrix Resurrections será impactante, pero no dejará satisfecho a todo el mundo y no solo eso, sino que también es probable que más de uno necesite de un segundo visionado. Habrá que esperar a su estreno el próximo 22 de diciembre en cines para comprobarlo.

Llegué a la proyección de #TheMatrixResurrections con una docena de teorías y ninguna de ellas era correcta. El primer acto de la película me hizo pensar en su brillantez. Me encantaron muchas cosas de la película. Tengo que volver a verla para juzgarla definitivamente.

¿Quieres recibir todos los viernes en tu correo las mejores recomendaciones de cine y series? Apúntate a nuestra Newsletter.

Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Código descuento Fnac

Ahorra 15% Cultura, Tecnología, Home y Ocio en los Días Fnac

Cupón El Corte Inglés

Ahorra hasta 20% durante los Súper Tecnoprecios El Corte Inglés

Cupón ebay

20% Cupón eBay en Dispositivos Xiaomi

Cupón Aliexpress

Hasta 90%+40€ Cupón Aliexpress en las mejores Ofertas del Día

Código promocional Amazon

10€ Código Promocional Amazon para cuando uses un Punto de Recogida por primera vez

Código Descuento Leroy Merlin

Logra hasta 80% de Descuento con el Outlet de Leroy Merlin
© 20 CINEMANIA MAGAZINE,S.L

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.