"Una de las películas más decepcionantes del año": las críticas de 'Matrix Resurrections' no son del todo lo que esperabas

Casi como si de las pastillas de Morfeo se tratase, al mirar las primeras críticas de Matrix Resurrections uno puede escoger qué camino tomar: si el de la amargura y la decepción ante una entrega más, o el del optimismo y entusiasmo de un reinicio de saga. A juzgar por las impresiones de quien la ha visto ya, no parece haber término medio.
Me, walking into vs. Me, walking out of it#TheMatrix Resurrections— Melanie McFarland (@McTelevision) December 17, 2021
screening pic.twitter.com/xgSGSjthfL
#TheMatrixResurrections is a solid addition to the franchise! Had a feeling the concept would lend itself to another installment and sure enough, they found loads of clever ways to continue the story while also evolving the whole concept of The Matrix. pic.twitter.com/Wt66GwPvqD— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 17, 2021
"Matrix Resurrections es una sólida adición a la franquicia. Tenía el presentimiento de que el concepto se prestaría a otra entrega y, efectivamente, han encontrado un montón de formas inteligentes de continuar la historia y, al mismo tiempo, hacer evolucionar todo el concepto de Matrix"
I am deeply happy for those who will enjoy #TheMatrixResurrections. I am, regrettably, not among them. It’s leagues better than Reloaded and Revolutions - which let’s be clear are really not good - but has bad stakes. Nothing matters, and not in a cool nihilistic way. pic.twitter.com/RnbQutdkKR— Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) December 17, 2021
"Me alegro profundamente por aquellos que disfrutarán de #TheMatrixResurrections. Yo, lamentablemente, no estoy entre ellos. Es mejor que Reloaded y Revolutions -que seamos claros no son realmente buenas- pero tiene malas apuestas. Nada importa, y no de una manera cool y nihilista".
Without a doubt, @TheMatrixMovie is my fave movie of 2021. It's easily the best film since the original, Keanu & Carrie-Anne are absolutely stellar, the action kicks all kinds of ass & the story blew my mind. It exceeded every single expectation I had. #TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/LpeVayTczI— Heather Wixson (@MMEFXBook out 10/20!) (@thehorrorchick) December 17, 2021
"Sin duda alguna, @TheMatrixMovie es mi película favorita de 2021. Es sin duda la mejor película desde la original, Keanu y Carrie-Anne están absolutamente estelares, la acción es increíble y la historia me dejó boquiabierto. Superó todas las expectativas que tenía".
#TheMatrixResurrections is one of the most disappointing films of the year. A convoluted mess that tarnishes the legacy of the franchise. There are some solid performances but the story is nonsensical and the jokes made me cringe. It’s also way too “on the nose” for its own good. pic.twitter.com/eIEaecxEfx— Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) December 17, 2021
#TheMatrixResurrections es una de las películas más decepcionantes del año. Un enredo que empaña el legado de la franquicia. Hay algunas interpretaciones sólidas, pero la historia no tiene sentido y los chistes me hicieron desfallecer. Además, es demasiado "en la nariz" para su propio bien.
Tal y como avisábamos, no parece haber una sola orientación a la hora de valorar esta nueva aventura de Neo (Keanu Reeves) y Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), sino más bien una opinión dividida. No obstante, hay un punto de encuentro entre los que la han disfrutado más y los que menos: las nuevas caras o lo que es lo mismo, Jonathan Groff y Neil Patrick Harris.
#TheMatrixResurrections puts the no in nostalgia for me. While the chemistry between Neo and Trinity still works, it is so meta at times that winks and digs at itself quickly feel sour. Groff and NPH are winning additions in this end that should have been a beginning. #TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/ivc0eBYykr— Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) December 17, 2021
"#TheMatrixResurrections pone el no en la nostalgia para mí. Aunque la química entre Neo y Trinity sigue funcionando, es tan meta a veces que los guiños y las indirectas a sí misma se sienten rápidamente. Groff y NPH son incorporaciones ganadoras en este final que debería haber sido un principio. #TheMatrix".
#TheMatrixResurrections is more fun than I remember the sequels ever being. Yes it's bogged down in exposition like the previous two, but there's a knowing wink to it all now. Newcomers Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are key to that. Oh and the climax ROCKS. pic.twitter.com/2aWXYI7YAi— Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) December 17, 2021
#TheMatrixResurrections es más divertida de lo que recuerdo que fueron las secuelas. Sí, está empantanada en la exposición como las dos anteriores, pero ahora hay un guiño cómplice. Los recién llegados Neil Patrick Harris y Jonathan Groff son la clave. Ah, y el clímax es genial".
La sensación general con esta nueva entrega es que quizá había gente que esperaba más de lo mismo y han acabado decepcionados mientras que otros han abrazado todo lo nuevo que trae consigo Matrix Resurrections. Eso sí, otro aspecto en el que coinciden muchos es en el gran inicio de la cinta durante su primer acto.
I walked away from #TheMatrix Resurrections with positive feelings, but my opinion is definitely of the "extremely mixed" variety. I LOVE the first act; the second act is a slog; the third act is solid enough to make the whole thing work. Low bar, but it's the best Matrix sequel. pic.twitter.com/GxHTiRyJ7a— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2021
"Salí de #TheMatrix Resurrections con sentimientos positivos, pero mi opinión es definitivamente de una variedad "extremadamente mixta". Me encanta el primer acto; el segundo es un lastre; el tercero es lo suficientemente sólido como para que todo funcione. El listón está bajo, pero es la mejor secuela de Matrix".
The first act of #TheMatrixResurrections is STELLAR. Smart, funny, weird, self-referential & unexpected. Add to it wildly inventive action sequences, lofty storytelling decisions & a TON of big ideas that will fuel lots of questions. Trust me, multiple viewings will be required pic.twitter.com/q4jt0KQqft— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2021
"El primer acto de #TheMatrixResurrections es ESTELAR. Inteligente, divertida, extraña, autorreferencial e inesperada. Añade a esto secuencias de acción tremendamente inventivas, decisiones narrativas elevadas y un MONTÓN de grandes ideas que alimentarán muchas preguntas. Confía en mí, serán necesarios varios visionados".
Y, por último, una de esas pocas reacciones que sí ilustran en realidad el término medio y que dejan ese sabor de boca agridulce con respecto a la nueva película. Ante todo, Matrix Resurrections será impactante, pero no dejará satisfecho a todo el mundo y no solo eso, sino que también es probable que más de uno necesite de un segundo visionado. Habrá que esperar a su estreno el próximo 22 de diciembre en cines para comprobarlo.
Went into the screening of #TheMatrixResurrections with a dozen theories and none of them were right. First act of the film warped my mind with its brilliance. Loved so many things in the movie. Need to see it again for final judgement. pic.twitter.com/qooOJ8DPmH— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 17, 2021
Llegué a la proyección de #TheMatrixResurrections con una docena de teorías y ninguna de ellas era correcta. El primer acto de la película me hizo pensar en su brillantez. Me encantaron muchas cosas de la película. Tengo que volver a verla para juzgarla definitivamente.
