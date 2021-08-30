Logo del sitio
"'The Batman' es una película de terror": la reacción de un supuesto espectador de la película de Matt Reeves excita a los fans

Cinemanía  NOTICIA30.08.2021 - 13:45h
Un Paul Dani "jodidamente loco" y una Zoë Kravitz espectacular como Catwoman son los puntos fuertes del filme, según este testimonio divulgado en Twitter. 
Detalle del póster de 'The Batman'
Warner Bros.

Tras una suma de infortunios que le hubieran parecido excesivos hasta a Joker, The Batman va acercándose a su estreno el 4 de marzo de 2022. Y, para ponernos largas las orejas (de murciélago) hasta que llegue esa fecha, tenemos el testimonio en Twitter de un presunto espectador. 

Ángel Amaral, uno de los responsables del canal de YouTube GOAT Movie Podcast, afirma conocer a una persona que ya ha tenido la suerte de ver el filme de Matt Reeves, con Robert Pattinson debutando como Bruce Wayne. 

Según afirma este periodista de cine, su fuente es de confianza, y las impresiones que le ha transmitido no podrían haber sido mejores. Especialmente, en lo que se refiere a las interpretaciones de Pattinson, de Paul Dano como Enigma, de Colin Farrell como Pingüino y de Zoë Kravitz como Catwoman.

Aquí tenéis las impresiones de marras, según las transcribe Amaral en su cuenta de Twitter. ¿Podemos fiarnos de ellas, o son solo un ejercicio de hype? 

"The Batman es una película de terror. Muy gráfica, muy oscura, muy terrorífica. Paul Dano está jodidamente loco, da tanto miedo que disfruté de cada segundo". 

"El montaje de The Batman que vio esta persona dura 3 horas".

"Tengo un millón de cosas que decir sobre Catwoman. Es mi favorita. Hostia puta, definitivamente es mi Catwoman favorita". 

"[La voz de Pattinson como Batman] era perfecta, en mi opinión". 

Opinión sobre el Batmóvil: "La hostia. Aquello arrasaba". 

"Hay una escena al final que hizo que todo el mundo GRITARA, literalmente. Todo el mundo contuvo el aliento, aquello era un enorme "NO ES POSIBLE" para todo el mundo. A mí no me importan un carajo ni Batman ni DC y pese a ello me quedé en shock. Es el subidón máximo". 

"Puedo decir oficialmente que Batman NO MATA. Mi amigo dijo: 'Está en contra de matar. Hay una escena que lo deja MUY claro". 

"- El Batman de Pattinson narra toda la película.

- Las escenas de acción están geniales: '¡Hay un montón! Las de Catwoman fueron mis favoritas, absolutamente. Zoë destaca mucho, me sorprendió bastante". 

- Alfred [Andy Serkis] tiene escenas muy destacadas. 

- Hay sangre, está a medio camino entre el thriller y el terror". 

"[Pattinson] es un gran Batman, puedes empatizar con él más que con los otros. Hasta ahora, creo que Batman iba más de alardear de su dinero, sus coches, sus gadgets, etc. El director y el guionista [Peter Craig] ha elegido pasar más tiempo explorándole como un ser humano con sentimientos". 

"El Batman de Robert Pattinson es el mejor detective del mundo. Es TAN listo. La policía le odia. Va por delante de todo el mundo y la policía de Gotham le necesita para echarle el guante a Enigma". 

[Sobre la relación entre Batman y Alfred] "Es afectuosa. No es que Alfred no quiera que Batman luche, hay un montón de cosas que quiere que haga Bruce (ir a reuniones, etc). Pero Bruce nunca está en casa y se niega a asistir". 

[Sobre la diferencia entre el Enigma de Dano y el Joker de Heath Ledger] "Heath era un lunático de forma muy extrovertida, Enigma está furioso con el mundo por su falta de amor y su exceso de conocimiento. Hace directos en internet, se encierra en casa, planea asesinatos estratégicos". 

"A todo esto, ¿vamos a hablar de que el Pingüino es el puto Colin Farrell, o qué? VAYA QUE SÍ. No podía creerme que fuese él. Increíble. DEFINITIVAMENTE irreconocible. Tiene esa nariz icónica, fea de cojones, y le han puesto unas cicatrices profundas, superlocas, en torno a la boca y el labio superior". 

"La película tiene una escena con beso. NO VOY A DECIR DE QUIÉNES. Borrad eso: escenas de besos. Pensad lo que queráis". 

