"'The Batman' es una película de terror": la reacción de un supuesto espectador de la película de Matt Reeves excita a los fans

Tras una suma de infortunios que le hubieran parecido excesivos hasta a Joker, The Batman va acercándose a su estreno el 4 de marzo de 2022. Y, para ponernos largas las orejas (de murciélago) hasta que llegue esa fecha, tenemos el testimonio en Twitter de un presunto espectador.
Ángel Amaral, uno de los responsables del canal de YouTube GOAT Movie Podcast, afirma conocer a una persona que ya ha tenido la suerte de ver el filme de Matt Reeves, con Robert Pattinson debutando como Bruce Wayne.
Según afirma este periodista de cine, su fuente es de confianza, y las impresiones que le ha transmitido no podrían haber sido mejores. Especialmente, en lo que se refiere a las interpretaciones de Pattinson, de Paul Dano como Enigma, de Colin Farrell como Pingüino y de Zoë Kravitz como Catwoman.
Aquí tenéis las impresiones de marras, según las transcribe Amaral en su cuenta de Twitter. ¿Podemos fiarnos de ellas, o son solo un ejercicio de hype?
EXCLUSIVE: I know someone who has seen #TheBatman, friend of mine & a really good person. Here’s what they told me THREAD (NO SPOILERS)🚨— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021
“The Batman movie is a horror movie. Very graphic, very dark, very scary. Paul Dano is f*cking crazy, so fucking scary I loved every second.” pic.twitter.com/yc2LWhHReV
"The Batman es una película de terror. Muy gráfica, muy oscura, muy terrorífica. Paul Dano está jodidamente loco, da tanto miedo que disfruté de cada segundo".
The cut they saw of The Batman is 3 hours long ⏰⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/O6TcNhY4EF— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021
"El montaje de The Batman que vio esta persona dura 3 horas".
Their thoughts on Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman: “I have a million things to say about Catwoman, she’s my favorite, holy sh*t… definitely my favorite Catwoman.” 🐈⬛ pic.twitter.com/iSuninmJsM— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021
"Tengo un millón de cosas que decir sobre Catwoman. Es mi favorita. Hostia puta, definitivamente es mi Catwoman favorita".
Their thoughts on Robert Pattinson’s Batman voice: “His voice was perfect in my opinion.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qL1RfwgsMa— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021
"[La voz de Pattinson como Batman] era perfecta, en mi opinión".
Their thoughts on Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile: “Holy f*cking sh*t. That f*cking slayed.” pic.twitter.com/EbZh7AZeN1— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021
Opinión sobre el Batmóvil: "La hostia. Aquello arrasaba".
Closing opinion: “There’s a scene at the end that literally had everyone SCREAMING, everyone gasped.. like it was a big NO WAY for everyone… I don’t give a f*ck about Batman or DC and even I clenched on to a knee and was shook. It’s the biggest mix drop.” 🎤⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Jz2yrhKIc2— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021
"Hay una escena al final que hizo que todo el mundo GRITARA, literalmente. Todo el mundo contuvo el aliento, aquello era un enorme "NO ES POSIBLE" para todo el mundo. A mí no me importan un carajo ni Batman ni DC y pese a ello me quedé en shock. Es el subidón máximo".
UPDATES 🚨 I got more answers! 🦇 (PART 1/2 THREAD)— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021
I can officially say The Batman WILL NOT KILL. My friend said: “No, he is against killing. There’s a scene where they make that VERY clear.”
MATT REEVES IS A GOAT I’M SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW https://t.co/TGrfZrtBDs pic.twitter.com/Wr6CoxTv6Q
"Puedo decir oficialmente que Batman NO MATA. Mi amigo dijo: 'Está en contra de matar. Hay una escena que lo deja MUY claro".
• Rob’s Batman NARRATES the whole movie— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021
• Fights scenes were great, “Lots of them! The catwoman ones were my absolute fave.. Zoë really pops off, I was pretty surprised.”
• Alfred has significant scenes
• There’s blood, teetering between thriller & horror
LFG!! I’M HYPED pic.twitter.com/j3PE2xHfMv
"- El Batman de Pattinson narra toda la película.
- Las escenas de acción están geniales: '¡Hay un montón! Las de Catwoman fueron mis favoritas, absolutamente. Zoë destaca mucho, me sorprendió bastante".
- Alfred [Andy Serkis] tiene escenas muy destacadas.
- Hay sangre, está a medio camino entre el thriller y el terror".
UPDATE 🚨 Compare Robert Pattinson to other Batmen?— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 30, 2021
“Rob is a great Batman, more relatable than the others. Previously, I feel like Batman is all about showing off his money,cars, gadgets etc. Director/writer chose to spend their time exploring him as a human/person w feelings.” https://t.co/CwAKWwsGqO pic.twitter.com/6lCbLfvoRP
"[Pattinson] es un gran Batman, puedes empatizar con él más que con los otros. Hasta ahora, creo que Batman iba más de alardear de su dinero, sus coches, sus gadgets, etc. El director y el guionista [Peter Craig] ha elegido pasar más tiempo explorándole como un ser humano con sentimientos".
UPDATE 🚨 “Robert Pattinson’s Batman is the world’s greatest detective. He is SO smart. The Police hate him. He outsmarts everyone and Gotham PD literally need him to snatch Riddlers a** up.” https://t.co/iBLJ9V8Vnu pic.twitter.com/hvRtPaIFxt— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 30, 2021
"El Batman de Robert Pattinson es el mejor detective del mundo. Es TAN listo. La policía le odia. Va por delante de todo el mundo y la policía de Gotham le necesita para echarle el guante a Enigma".
UPDATE 🚨 How is the relationship between Bruce & Andy Serkis’ Alfred?— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 30, 2021
“Their relationship is warm, it’s not that Alfred doesn’t want Batman to fight, he has a bunch of things that he needs Bruce to do (attend meetings etc). Bruce is never home and refuses to show up.” 🦇 https://t.co/zSfckwk1Sg pic.twitter.com/N0lneUYWlY
[Sobre la relación entre Batman y Alfred] "Es afectuosa. No es que Alfred no quiera que Batman luche, hay un montón de cosas que quiere que haga Bruce (ir a reuniones, etc). Pero Bruce nunca está en casa y se niega a asistir".
UPDATE 🚨 I got this answer! How does Paul Dano compare to Heath Ledger’s The Joker?— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 30, 2021
“Heath was a lunatic in a very extroverted way, the Riddler is very angry at the world for not being loved with too much knowledge, streams online, locks himself in, plans strategic killings.” https://t.co/ToVgiOMyAv pic.twitter.com/Vpf7NqYuUi
[Sobre la diferencia entre el Enigma de Dano y el Joker de Heath Ledger] "Heath era un lunático de forma muy extrovertida, Enigma está furioso con el mundo por su falta de amor y su exceso de conocimiento. Hace directos en internet, se encierra en casa, planea asesinatos estratégicos".
UPDATE 🚨 “Also are we not gonna talk about how penguin was Colin f***ing Farrell? LIKE HOW. I could not tell it was him.. like at all. Incredible. DEFINITELY unrecognizable.. he has the iconic ugly a** nose.. they gave him some crazy deep scars across his mouth/upper lip area https://t.co/RT2D7VdlNE pic.twitter.com/3X2J4096nk— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 30, 2021
"A todo esto, ¿vamos a hablar de que el Pingüino es el puto Colin Farrell, o qué? VAYA QUE SÍ. No podía creerme que fuese él. Increíble. DEFINITIVAMENTE irreconocible. Tiene esa nariz icónica, fea de cojones, y le han puesto unas cicatrices profundas, superlocas, en torno a la boca y el labio superior".
UPDATE 🚨 This movie has a kissing scene, I WON’T SAY WHO…scratch that…kissing scenes. Make of that what you will 🤯 https://t.co/mLGZxFDcAY— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 30, 2021
"La película tiene una escena con beso. NO VOY A DECIR DE QUIÉNES. Borrad eso: escenas de besos. Pensad lo que queráis".
Comentarios