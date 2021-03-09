'Liga de la Justicia de Zack Snyder': La filtración provoca una lluvia de memes

A veces, la realidad nos ofrece regalos que ni la ficción más desquiciada sería capaz de imaginar. Por ejemplo, que Liga de la Justicia de Zack Snyder(el esperadísimo, polémico epítome de un cine de superhéroes 'oscuro' e 'intenso') se estrene antes de tiempo en HBO Max... para pasmo de espectadores que querían ver Tom y Jerry.
Más allá del posible parentesco entre el Batman de Ben Affleck y el gato y el ratón de Hanna-Barbera, o de la previsible tormenta que estará teniendo lugar ahora en los despachos de Warner Media (por no hablar de las teorías de la conspiración, que también las hay), este patinazo ha generado la inevitable tormenta de memes en Twitter. ¿Te animas a repasarla con nosotros?
5 yr old kids realising the true meaning of life after watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague instead of Tom and Jerry pic.twitter.com/8lufOq5sdL— Advit | Dickinson is over :( (@Advitagain) March 9, 2021
"Niños de cinco años descubriendo el sentido de la vida al ver Liga de la Justicia en vez de Tom y Jerry".
Tal vez cuando se estrene 'Tom and Jerry 2' en #HBOMax también podramos ver la #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague 2/ 'Snyder cut' 2. 🤣🤔 pic.twitter.com/KNhsGBKYSa— Adrian Rojas (@AdrianRojas1299) March 9, 2021
Me going to HBO Max and trying to see if the Snyder Cut is still up under Tom and Jerry: pic.twitter.com/DF7w4POp1s— Matt (@MattW2001) March 9, 2021
"Yo, yendo a HBO Max a ver si el Snyder Cut sigue estando como Tom y Jerry".
I clicked on Tom and Jerry, got the Snyder Cut alright pic.twitter.com/dia8Trwly2— 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐲 ➐ (@MannyR___) March 9, 2021
"Hice clic en Tom y Jerry, y lo que vi fue el Snyder Cut".
hbo max employees rushing to change back tom and jerry after leaking the snyder cut pic.twitter.com/S67xCQFpJv— megan ☕️ (@CLlFFBOOTH) March 8, 2021
"Empleados de HBO Max corriendo a poner de nuevo Tom y Jerry tras filtrar el Snyder Cut".
Apparently the Snyder Cut got leaked...— ★ NaidaLumia 💙 (@NaidaLumia) March 8, 2021
THROUGH TOM AND JERRY THE MOVIE?!? pic.twitter.com/jJ8TP55sdQ
"Por lo visto, el Snyder Cut se ha filtrado... ¿como Tom y Jerry?".
Parents when they play tom and jerry for their kids and see The snyder cut start playing: pic.twitter.com/qS2CqJ2NRt— Dawuud Bohnèr 🎥🎬 (@Dawuud_M_YT) March 9, 2021
"Padres que le ponen Tom y Jerry a sus hijos y se encuentran con que es el Snyder Cut".
Boy do I love being a child browsing through HBOMax this afternoon. Oh look, Tom and Jerry! This definitely interests me. I can't wait to watch it. Surely someone working over at WB didn't accidentally switch it with the R-rated Snyder Cut of Justice League. That would be crazy! pic.twitter.com/Tq7mLf87mq— Don Cheadle’s son (@darthwebhead) March 8, 2021
"Tío, me encanta ser un niño buscando cosas en HBO Max esta tarde. ¡Oh, mira, Tom y Jerry, esta parece interesante! No puedo esperar a verla. Por supuesto, alguien que trabaja en Warner no la ha cambiado por accidente por Liga de la Justicia de Zack Snyder, que no es apta para menores. ¡Eso sería una locura!".
Ahora HBO tiene en contra a:— ᴀʀᴄᴜᴇɪᴅ ʙʀᴜɴᴇꜱᴛᴜᴅ (@zeben111) March 9, 2021
- Los fans del Snyder Cut
- Los pobres niños que querían ver Tom y Jerry pic.twitter.com/ZkUW8v1vlC
WB: The Snyder Cut comes out on March 18th— A Bite Of: WandaVision (@ABiteOfPod) March 9, 2021
Tom and Jerry movie drops pic.twitter.com/mntISjMSMf
"Warner: 'El Snyder Cut se estrena el 18 de marzo
Entonces se estrena Tom y Jerry".
The Snyder Cut actually leaked as Tom and Jerry....— K’Bucko (@KBucko7) March 9, 2021
....
..... pic.twitter.com/eQkDUnvXZr
"Es verdad que el Snyder Cut se ha filtrado como Tom y Jerry".
i can imagine a kid wanting to watch tom and jerry but ends up seen snyder cut pic.twitter.com/xQgpW7XmdU— Diego | WandaVision Spoilers ᱬ (@wandaxdiego) March 9, 2021
"Puedo imaginarme a un niño que quiere ver Tom y Jerry encontrándose con el Snyder Cut".
i mean, the tom and jerry snyder cut is sick so far pic.twitter.com/R7fDlZhEqw— Rustiq - Nicolas (@Rustiq_Nicolas) March 9, 2021
"El Snyder Cut de Tom y Jerry mola un montón, oye".
The WB intern replacing Tom and Jerry with the Snyder Cut pic.twitter.com/ABqOClJd7H— (19-18) (@LOSINRECIPES) March 9, 2021
"El becario de Warner cambiando Tom y Jerry por el Snyder Cut".
Tom and Jerry snyder cut had me like pic.twitter.com/VgZbVeYHV7— lutheran MILF (@toadspecialist) March 6, 2021
"El Snyder Cut de Tom y Jerry me ha dejado así".
