'Liga de la Justicia de Zack Snyder': La filtración provoca una lluvia de memes

Cinemanía NOTICIA09.03.2021 - 12:39h
¿Qué ocurre cuando el título más esperado de DC se confunde con 'Tom y Jerry'? Pues que la gente hace chistes.
El cambiazo de 'Liga de la Justicia' por 'Tom y Jerry' provoca una lluvia de memes.
A veces, la realidad nos ofrece regalos que ni la ficción más desquiciada sería capaz de imaginar. Por ejemplo, que Liga de la Justicia de Zack Snyder(el esperadísimo, polémico epítome de un cine de superhéroes 'oscuro' e 'intenso') se estrene antes de tiempo en HBO Max... para pasmo de espectadores que querían ver Tom y Jerry. 

Más allá del posible parentesco entre el Batman de Ben Affleck y el gato y el ratón de Hanna-Barbera, o de la previsible tormenta que estará teniendo lugar ahora en los despachos de Warner Media (por no hablar de las teorías de la conspiración, que también las hay), este patinazo ha generado la inevitable tormenta de memes en Twitter. ¿Te animas a repasarla con nosotros? 

"Niños de cinco años descubriendo el sentido de la vida al ver Liga de la Justicia en vez de Tom y Jerry". 

"Yo, yendo a HBO Max a ver si el Snyder Cut sigue estando como Tom y Jerry". 

"Hice clic en Tom y Jerry, y lo que vi fue el Snyder Cut". 

"Empleados de HBO Max corriendo a poner de nuevo Tom y Jerry tras filtrar el Snyder Cut". 

"Por lo visto, el Snyder Cut se ha filtrado... ¿como Tom y Jerry?". 

"Padres que le ponen Tom y Jerry a sus hijos y se encuentran con que es el Snyder Cut". 

"Tío, me encanta ser un niño buscando cosas en HBO Max esta tarde. ¡Oh, mira, Tom y Jerry, esta parece interesante! No puedo esperar a verla. Por supuesto, alguien que trabaja en Warner no la ha cambiado por accidente por Liga de la Justicia de Zack Snyder, que no es apta para menores. ¡Eso sería una locura!".

"Warner: 'El Snyder Cut se estrena el 18 de marzo

Entonces se estrena Tom y Jerry". 

"Es verdad que el Snyder Cut se ha filtrado como Tom y Jerry". 

"Puedo imaginarme a un niño que quiere ver Tom y Jerry encontrándose con el Snyder Cut". 

"El Snyder Cut de Tom y Jerry mola un montón, oye". 

"El becario de Warner cambiando Tom y Jerry por el Snyder Cut". 

"El Snyder Cut de Tom y Jerry me ha dejado así". 

