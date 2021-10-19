Logo del sitio
Temas del día
Buscador avanzado

Angelina Jolie y Salma Hayek deslumbran en la premiere de 'Eternals'

Cinemanía  NOTICIA19.10.2021 - 10:43h
Las actrices han estado acompañadas de sus compañeros Richard Madden, Gemma Chan o Kit Harington, entre otros.
Angelina Jolie y Salma Hayek en la premiere de 'Eternals'
Angelina Jolie y Salma Hayek en la premiere de 'Eternals'
GTRES

Ya queda menos para ver la nueva y cósmica apuesta del MCU en pantalla grande: nos referimos a Eternals, que llegará a salas el 5 de noviembre con algunos de los rostros más conocidos de Hollywood. Su elenco estelar, capitaneado por Angelina Jolie y Salma Hayek, se reunió ayer en Los Ángeles para celebrar la premiere del filme. 

Además de las consagradas actrices, sus compañeros 'Eternos' Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh o la directora Chloé Zhao también lucieron sus mejores galas en la alfombra roja. 

Tráiler de 'Eternals'

Ellos serán los encargados de dar vida al grupo de alienígenas inmortales creados por Jack Kirby en los años 70, que han vivido en la Tierra durante más de siete mil años y ahora deciden reunirse para defender a planeta de viejos peligros.

De momento, os dejamos con los deslumbrantes looks de sus estrellas: 

¿Quieres estar a la última de todas las novedades de cine y series? Apúntate a nuestra newsletter.

Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Código descuento Fnac

Obtén 15€ de REGALO por cada 100€ que compres en Fnac

Cupón El Corte Inglés

Obtén hasta 30% en los Tecnoprecios El Corte Inglés

Cupón ebay

15% Cupón Descuento eBay en una gran Selección de Juguetes

Cupón Aliexpress

35€ Cupón Aliexpress en las mejores Marcas de muchas Categorías con To Pa Tu Otoño

Código promocional Amazon

Resta hasta 25% a los Top Ventas de Electrónica en Amazon

Código Descuento Leroy Merlin

Logra hasta 80% de Descuento con el Outlet de Leroy Merlin
© 20 CINEMANIA MAGAZINE,S.L

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.