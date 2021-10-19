Angelina Jolie y Salma Hayek deslumbran en la premiere de 'Eternals'

Ya queda menos para ver la nueva y cósmica apuesta del MCU en pantalla grande: nos referimos a Eternals, que llegará a salas el 5 de noviembre con algunos de los rostros más conocidos de Hollywood. Su elenco estelar, capitaneado por Angelina Jolie y Salma Hayek, se reunió ayer en Los Ángeles para celebrar la premiere del filme.
Además de las consagradas actrices, sus compañeros 'Eternos' Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh o la directora Chloé Zhao también lucieron sus mejores galas en la alfombra roja.
Ellos serán los encargados de dar vida al grupo de alienígenas inmortales creados por Jack Kirby en los años 70, que han vivido en la Tierra durante más de siete mil años y ahora deciden reunirse para defender a planeta de viejos peligros.
De momento, os dejamos con los deslumbrantes looks de sus estrellas:
Angelina Jolie has arrived and owns the carpet 💫 See her shine as #Thena in #Eternals! pic.twitter.com/2VmzIaZccO— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021
.@SalmaHayek has graced the blue carpet 💙 Don't miss her spectacular performance as #Ajak in Marvel Studios' #Eternals. pic.twitter.com/6YBbhCh3oV— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021
.@_RichardMadden has landed on the blue carpet! We can't wait to see him take flight as #Ikaris in #Eternals ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/BeefavPkWd— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021
The power this photo holds 🙌 Angelina Jolie and @Gemma_Chan stun at the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ #Eternals! pic.twitter.com/XTNnnVm5Gi— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021
.@Gemma_Chan has arrived and stolen our hearts ❤️ Are you excited to see her as #Sersi in #Eternals? pic.twitter.com/ra9CGFWbgq— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021
Kit Harrington steps out onto the carpet! We can't wait to see what is in store for his character, Dane Whitman, in #Eternals 👀 pic.twitter.com/Oeo1efIYZ8— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021
.@KumailN has arrived and is a ⭐️ See him as the cosmically powered performer #Kingo in #Eternals! pic.twitter.com/UN3UjvAXF0— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021
The one and only Don Lee has arrived! 💪 He portrays the powerful #EternalsGilgamesh, the strongest and kindest of the whole group. pic.twitter.com/Vg8WUvtKPr— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021
Marvel Studios' #Eternals Director and Academy Award winner, Chloé Zhao, has arrived! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Dq0rENiKHS— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021
These two ✨ Marvel Studios’ President and Producer, Kevin Feige, and #Eternals director, Chloé Zhao, share a moment on the blue carpet! pic.twitter.com/4ZsOXylXj5— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021
Lia McHugh dazzles on the blue carpet ✨ Don't miss seeing her as the the clever #EternalsSprite on November 5! pic.twitter.com/7lXhABtSiv— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021
Brian Tyree Henry is here and it is everything ‼️ How excited are you to see him as #Phastos in #Eternals? pic.twitter.com/IhtcSwtUEJ— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021
.@LaurenRidloff has dashed onto the carpet 🏃♀️ She can run circles around anyone as #Makkari in #Eternals! pic.twitter.com/oHJKuVTG89— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021
We will love this cast for eternity 💫 #Eternals pic.twitter.com/yj72glkU33— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021
A night that’s Eternal 💫 Check out the stars of Marvel Studios’ #Eternals at the World Premiere in Hollywood! Experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets Now: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMp pic.twitter.com/tPXpQ0FK89— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021
