Temas del día
Buscador avanzado

Ibai y TheGrefg, nominados al premio internacional Creador de Contenido del Año por los Game Awards 2021

20minutos  NOTICIA17.11.2021 - 12:05h
Ibai y TheGrefg.
Ibai y TheGrefg.
TWITCH

Un año más, los Game Awards 2021 vuelven a otorgar sus famosos premios de videojuegos el próximo mes de diciembre, incluido el más esperado por todos los amantes de la industria: el GOTY (Game Of The Year).

Pero, antes de que se celebre la gala, han presentado a los nominados de todas las categorías, y los juegos que optan a conseguir el título de Juego del Año son: Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte y Resident Evil Village.

Pero, además, los gamers españoles se han llevado una gran sorpresa en la categoría de Creador de Contenido del Año 2021, pues dos de los nominados son streamers nacionales muy conocidos: Ibai Llanos y TheGrefg. Ambos optan al premio junto a los estadounidenses Dream y Fuslie y el brasileño Gaules.

"Un mundo de maravillas te espera en la noche más importante de los videojuegos. Premios, estrenos mundiales y actuaciones musicales", aclaran desde The Game Awards en un comunicado. La gala se podrá ver en streaming desde cualquier parte del mundo el próximo 10 de diciembre a la 1 de la madrugada, y en ella se otorgarán los premios a todas las categorías:

Juego del Año
  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte
  • Resident Evil Village
Mejor Creador de Contenido
  • Dream
  • Dusile
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • TheGrefg
Mejor Dirección
  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte
Mejor Dirección de Arte
  • The Artful Escape
  • Deathloop
  • Kena
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte
Mejor Narrativa
  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
Mejor Indie
  • 12 Minutes
  • Death's Door
  • Kena
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
Mejor Juego de Acción
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Psychonauts 2
Mejor RPG
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise
Mejor Juego de Carreras/Deportes
  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic
Mejor Juego de Peleas
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Mejor Multijugador
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Knockout City
  • It Takes Two
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim
Mejor Juego Familiar
  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • WarioWare: Get it Togheter
Juego Más Esperado
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield
Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia
  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
Juego con Mayor Impacto
  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No longer Home
Mejor Juego AR/VR
  • HITMAN 3
  • I expect You To Die 2
  • Lane Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR
Mejor Juego en Activo
  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact
Mejor Estreno Indie
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Kena
  • Sable
  • Valheim
Mejor Banda Sonora
  • The Artful Escape
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • NieR Replicant
Mejor Diseño de Audio
  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal
Mejor Actuación
  • Erika Mori como Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
  • Giancarlo Esposito como Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)
  • Jason Kelley como Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
  • Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
  • Ozioma Akagha como Julianna Blake (Deathloop)
Mejor Diseño en Accesibilidad
  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Mejor Juego para Móviles
  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokémon Unite
Mejor Juego con Apoyo de la Comunidad
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
Mejor Juego de eSports
  • Call of Duty
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • VALORANT
Mejor Jugador de eSports
  • Chris “simp” Lehr
  • Heo “Showmaker” Su
  • Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
  • Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev
  • Tyson “Tenz” Ngo
Mejor Entrenador de eSports
  • Airat “Silent” Gaziev
  • Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
  • Andri “B1AD3” Horodenskyi
  • James “Crowder” Crowder
  • Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun
Mejor Evento de eSports
  • Torneo 2021 League of Legends World Championships
  • The International 2021
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Mejor Equipo de eSports
  • Atlanta Faze
  • DWG Kia
  • Natus Vincere
  • Sentinels
  • Team Spirit
Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Código descuento PcComponentes

Ahorra hasta 60% en las increíbles Ofertas de PcComponentes

Cupón descuento Lenovo

Consigue el Envío de tu Compra GRATIS en Lenovo

Codigo descuento G2A

Ahorra 63% en el videojuego Call of Duty: Black Ops III en G2A ¡Disfrútalo en Casa!

Código descuento Instant Gaming

Resta 60% al Videojuego para tu PC Ark Instant Gaming ¡Aventuras y Acción!

Código Microsoft Store

Reduce hasta 15% el Precio Microsoft Surface

Cupón NordVPN

68% Cupón NordVPN para Contratos de 2 Años
© 20 Minutos Editora, S.L.

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.