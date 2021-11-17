Ibai y TheGrefg, nominados al premio internacional Creador de Contenido del Año por los Game Awards 2021

Un año más, los Game Awards 2021 vuelven a otorgar sus famosos premios de videojuegos el próximo mes de diciembre, incluido el más esperado por todos los amantes de la industria: el GOTY (Game Of The Year).
Pero, antes de que se celebre la gala, han presentado a los nominados de todas las categorías, y los juegos que optan a conseguir el título de Juego del Año son: Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte y Resident Evil Village.
Pero, además, los gamers españoles se han llevado una gran sorpresa en la categoría de Creador de Contenido del Año 2021, pues dos de los nominados son streamers nacionales muy conocidos: Ibai Llanos y TheGrefg. Ambos optan al premio junto a los estadounidenses Dream y Fuslie y el brasileño Gaules.
"Un mundo de maravillas te espera en la noche más importante de los videojuegos. Premios, estrenos mundiales y actuaciones musicales", aclaran desde The Game Awards en un comunicado. La gala se podrá ver en streaming desde cualquier parte del mundo el próximo 10 de diciembre a la 1 de la madrugada, y en ella se otorgarán los premios a todas las categorías:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte
- Resident Evil Village
- Dream
- Dusile
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- 12 Minutes
- Death's Door
- Kena
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get it Togheter
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No longer Home
- HITMAN 3
- I expect You To Die 2
- Lane Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena
- Sable
- Valheim
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
- Erika Mori como Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito como Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley como Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha como Julianna Blake (Deathloop)
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- VALORANT
- Chris “simp” Lehr
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev
- Tyson “Tenz” Ngo
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
- Andri “B1AD3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun
- Torneo 2021 League of Legends World Championships
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
- Atlanta Faze
- DWG Kia
- Natus Vincere
- Sentinels
- Team Spirit
