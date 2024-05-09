Qué dice la letra de 'Pedestal', la canción con la que Aiko representará a Chequia en Eurovisión 2024

La cantante checa Aiko será la encargada de subir al escenario de Malmö, Suecia, en la nueva edición de Eurovisión. Este 7 de mayo arranca el Festival de la Canción con la primera semifinal, mientras que el 9 de mayo tendrá lugar la segunda y el 11 la gran final. La artista ya ha cosechado grandes éxitos en su país y ahora llega al evento con la canción 'Pedestal'.

El estilo musical de Aiko combina rock, soul y pop, y sus temas están cargados de introspección personal. Esta canción es un homenaje al amor propio y a la confianza en sí misma.

Letra de 'Pedestal' para Eurovisión 2024

Your sorry means nothing

When everything else

Stays the same, stays the same

You stay silent, I get violent

And everything else stays the same

Pathetic and I'm over it

You're so full of it, full of it

I'll give all the love to me

And then I'll truly be free, I'll truly be free

And I, I, I, I need to learn to

I, I, I, I need to learn to

Put myself on a pedestal

I will be loving me more, loving me

Put myself on a pedestal

I will be loving me more

I finally learned not to force things

And I love me more, love me more, love me more

Love me more than you once did

Put myself on a pedestal

I will be loving me more, loving me more

Love of your life, just please don't ask

For any actions or any proof

Oh the irony

Where did my pride go?

I feel no shame, but you should and now I know

I, I, I, I need to learn to

I, I, I, I need to learn to

Put myself on a pedestal

I will be loving me more, loving me

Put myself on a pedestal

I will be loving me more

I finally learned not to force things

And I love me more, love me more, love me more

Love me more than you once did

Put myself on a pedestal

I will be loving me more, loving me more

I told you like a million times, why do you keep doing the same thing?

- I'm not doing it, I'm not doing it, I told you...

You are! Stop, where are you going?

- I'm not doing it, I'm off

I will be loving me more,

Loving me 6x,

I will be loving me more!

Loving me more

Loving me more

Loving me, loving me, loving me, loving me, yeah

Yeah

Letra en español de 'Pedestal' para Eurovisión 2024

Tu perdón no significa nada

Cuando todo lo demás

sigue igual, sigue igual

Te quedas en silencio, me pongo violento

Y todo lo demás sigue igual

Patético y lo superé

Estás tan lleno de eso, lleno de eso

Lo daré todo el amor hacia mí

Y entonces seré verdaderamente libre, seré verdaderamente libre

Y yo, yo, yo, necesito aprender a

Yo, yo, yo, necesito aprender a

Ponerme en un pedestal

Seré amándome más, amándome

Ponme en un pedestal

Estaré amándome más

Finalmente aprendí a no forzar las cosas

Y me amo más, ámame más, ámame más

Ámame más de lo que alguna vez lo hiciste

Ponme en un pedestal

Yo Me amarás más, me amarás más

Amor de tu vida, solo por favor no preguntes

Por ninguna acción o prueba

Oh, la ironía

¿A dónde se fue mi orgullo?

No siento vergüenza, pero deberías hacerlo y ahora sé que

yo, yo, yo, necesito aprender a

Yo, yo, yo, necesito aprender a

ponerme en un pedestal.

Me amaré más, me amará.

Ponerme en un pedestal. en un pedestal

estaré amándome más

Finalmente aprendí a no forzar las cosas

Y me amo más, ámame más, ámame más

Ámame más de lo que alguna vez lo hiciste

Ponme en un pedestal

Estaré amándome más, amándome más más

te lo dije como un millón de veces, ¿por qué sigues haciendo lo mismo?

- No lo haré, no lo haré, te lo dije...

¡Lo estás! Para, ¿adónde vas?

- No lo haré, me voy.

Me estaré amando más,

Amándome 6x,

¡Me estaré amando más!

Amándome más

Amándome más

Amándome, amándome, amándome, amándome, sí

Sí