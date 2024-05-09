Qué dice la letra de 'Pedestal', la canción con la que Aiko representará a Chequia en Eurovisión 2024

La cantante checa Aiko será la encargada de subir al escenario de Malmö, Suecia, en la nueva edición de Eurovisión. Este 7 de mayo arranca el Festival de la Canción con la primera semifinal, mientras que el 9 de mayo tendrá lugar la segunda y el 11 la gran final. La artista ya ha cosechado grandes éxitos en su país y ahora llega al evento con la canción 'Pedestal'.
El estilo musical de Aiko combina rock, soul y pop, y sus temas están cargados de introspección personal. Esta canción es un homenaje al amor propio y a la confianza en sí misma.
Letra de 'Pedestal' para Eurovisión 2024
Your sorry means nothing
When everything else
Stays the same, stays the same
You stay silent, I get violent
And everything else stays the same
Pathetic and I'm over it
You're so full of it, full of it
I'll give all the love to me
And then I'll truly be free, I'll truly be free
And I, I, I, I need to learn to
I, I, I, I need to learn to
Put myself on a pedestal
I will be loving me more, loving me
Put myself on a pedestal
I will be loving me more
I finally learned not to force things
And I love me more, love me more, love me more
Love me more than you once did
Put myself on a pedestal
I will be loving me more, loving me more
Love of your life, just please don't ask
For any actions or any proof
Oh the irony
Where did my pride go?
I feel no shame, but you should and now I know
I, I, I, I need to learn to
I, I, I, I need to learn to
Put myself on a pedestal
I will be loving me more, loving me
Put myself on a pedestal
I will be loving me more
I finally learned not to force things
And I love me more, love me more, love me more
Love me more than you once did
Put myself on a pedestal
I will be loving me more, loving me more
I told you like a million times, why do you keep doing the same thing?
- I'm not doing it, I'm not doing it, I told you...
You are! Stop, where are you going?
- I'm not doing it, I'm off
I will be loving me more,
Loving me 6x,
I will be loving me more!
Loving me more
Loving me more
Loving me, loving me, loving me, loving me, yeah
Yeah
Letra en español de 'Pedestal' para Eurovisión 2024
Tu perdón no significa nada
Cuando todo lo demás
sigue igual, sigue igual
Te quedas en silencio, me pongo violento
Y todo lo demás sigue igual
Patético y lo superé
Estás tan lleno de eso, lleno de eso
Lo daré todo el amor hacia mí
Y entonces seré verdaderamente libre, seré verdaderamente libre
Y yo, yo, yo, necesito aprender a
Yo, yo, yo, necesito aprender a
Ponerme en un pedestal
Seré amándome más, amándome
Ponme en un pedestal
Estaré amándome más
Finalmente aprendí a no forzar las cosas
Y me amo más, ámame más, ámame más
Ámame más de lo que alguna vez lo hiciste
Ponme en un pedestal
Yo Me amarás más, me amarás más
Amor de tu vida, solo por favor no preguntes
Por ninguna acción o prueba
Oh, la ironía
¿A dónde se fue mi orgullo?
No siento vergüenza, pero deberías hacerlo y ahora sé que
yo, yo, yo, necesito aprender a
Yo, yo, yo, necesito aprender a
ponerme en un pedestal.
Me amaré más, me amará.
Ponerme en un pedestal. en un pedestal
estaré amándome más
Finalmente aprendí a no forzar las cosas
Y me amo más, ámame más, ámame más
Ámame más de lo que alguna vez lo hiciste
Ponme en un pedestal
Estaré amándome más, amándome más más
te lo dije como un millón de veces, ¿por qué sigues haciendo lo mismo?
- No lo haré, no lo haré, te lo dije...
¡Lo estás! Para, ¿adónde vas?
- No lo haré, me voy.
Me estaré amando más,
Amándome 6x,
¡Me estaré amando más!
Amándome más
Amándome más
Amándome, amándome, amándome, amándome, sí
Sí
