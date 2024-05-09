Qué significa la letra de 'Before the Party’s Over', la canción con la que Mustii representará a Bélgica en Eurovisión 2024

El artista belga Mustii se prepara para subir al escenario del Festival de Eurovisión 2024 que tendrá lugar en Malmö, Suecia. Luchará por ser uno de los finalistas en la final que se celebrará el sábado 11 de mayo. Es reconocido en el país por su trayectoria musical y televisiva, y su canción está cargada de energía.

Con un estilo caracterizado por la fusión, donde mezcla soul, electrónica o pop, Mustii representará a Bélgica en el Festival de la Canción con 'Before the Party's Over', un tema lleno de carga emocional y fuerza.

Letra de 'Before the Party's Over' para Eurovisión 2024

All we chase is shining in the moonlight

Are we sure the kids are alright

Or just playing it cool?

Watch it fade

It’s gonna hurt from time to time

One more drink and I’ll be fine

You’re the living proof

Are you still playing the game

Or breaking the rules?

I can see all the pain

In the way that you move

Face to face

They told us it was paradise

But I’ll barely make it through the night

Do you think about it too?

Are you still playing the game

Or breaking the rules?

I can see all the pain

In the way that you move

In the way that you move

I got a soul on fire

I’m gonna make moves tonight

I got a soul on fire

I’m gonna raise roofs tonight

Before the party is over

Before the party is over

Before the party is over

Before the party is over

Letra de 'Before the Party's Over' en español

Todo lo que perseguimos es brillar a la luz de la luna.

¿Estamos seguros de que los niños están bien

o simplemente lo hacemos con calma?

Mira cómo se desvanece.

Te dolerá de vez en cuando.

Un trago más y estaré bien.

Eres la prueba viviente.

¿Sigues jugando al juego

o rompiendo las reglas?

Puedo ver todo el dolor

En la forma en que te mueves

Cara a cara

Nos dijeron que era el paraíso

Pero apenas sobreviviré a la noche

¿Tú también piensas en eso?

¿Sigues jugando

o rompiendo las reglas?

Puedo ver todo el dolor

En la forma en que te mueves

En la forma en que te mueves

Tengo un alma en llamas

Voy a hacer movimientos esta noche

Tengo un alma en llamas

Voy a levantar techos esta noche

Antes de que termine la fiesta

Antes se acaba la fiesta

antes de que se acabe la fiesta

antes de que se acabe la fiesta

