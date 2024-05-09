Qué significa la letra de 'Before the Party’s Over', la canción con la que Mustii representará a Bélgica en Eurovisión 2024

El artista belga Mustii se prepara para subir al escenario del Festival de Eurovisión 2024 que tendrá lugar en Malmö, Suecia. Luchará por ser uno de los finalistas en la final que se celebrará el sábado 11 de mayo. Es reconocido en el país por su trayectoria musical y televisiva, y su canción está cargada de energía.
Con un estilo caracterizado por la fusión, donde mezcla soul, electrónica o pop, Mustii representará a Bélgica en el Festival de la Canción con 'Before the Party's Over', un tema lleno de carga emocional y fuerza.
Letra de 'Before the Party's Over' para Eurovisión 2024
All we chase is shining in the moonlight
Are we sure the kids are alright
Or just playing it cool?
Watch it fade
It’s gonna hurt from time to time
One more drink and I’ll be fine
You’re the living proof
Are you still playing the game
Or breaking the rules?
I can see all the pain
In the way that you move
Face to face
They told us it was paradise
But I’ll barely make it through the night
Do you think about it too?
Are you still playing the game
Or breaking the rules?
I can see all the pain
In the way that you move
In the way that you move
I got a soul on fire
I’m gonna make moves tonight
I got a soul on fire
I’m gonna raise roofs tonight
Before the party is over
Before the party is over
Before the party is over
Before the party is over
Letra de 'Before the Party's Over' en español
Todo lo que perseguimos es brillar a la luz de la luna.
¿Estamos seguros de que los niños están bien
o simplemente lo hacemos con calma?
Mira cómo se desvanece.
Te dolerá de vez en cuando.
Un trago más y estaré bien.
Eres la prueba viviente.
¿Sigues jugando al juego
o rompiendo las reglas?
Puedo ver todo el dolor
En la forma en que te mueves
Cara a cara
Nos dijeron que era el paraíso
Pero apenas sobreviviré a la noche
¿Tú también piensas en eso?
¿Sigues jugando
o rompiendo las reglas?
Puedo ver todo el dolor
En la forma en que te mueves
En la forma en que te mueves
Tengo un alma en llamas
Voy a hacer movimientos esta noche
Tengo un alma en llamas
Voy a levantar techos esta noche
Antes de que termine la fiesta
Antes se acaba la fiesta
antes de que se acabe la fiesta
antes de que se acabe la fiesta
