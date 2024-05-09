Así es la letra de 'Zemrën', la canción con la que Besa Kokëdhima representa a Albania en Eurovisión 2024

Este 7 de mayo arranca Eurovisión 2024 con la primera semifinal. Este año participarán 37 países en el Festival de la Canción que se celebrará en Malmö (Suecia), siendo la gran final el sábado 11 de mayo. Este año, como novedad, Rumanía no participará, mientras que Luxemburgo vuelve tras 30 años sin presentarse.

Besa Kokëdhima, de Fier, Albania, será la encargada de representar a su país en el festival. Es artista desde edad muy temprana y combina géneros del pop, electrónica y hasta baladas.

Letra de Zemrën de Besa Kokëdhima en Eurovisión

We stand eye to eye

You try and set a fire

Just to watch me burn

It's like you don't know

That I will survive

Learned how to stay alive

Come and throw your flames

Cause it's all in vain

Even if I fall, I'm gon' get up

I'll be standing tall, proud, with my head up

Go 'head and give your best shot

I won't go down

I'll never break

Like a titan I'll be brave

Tonight

I'll rise

I won't give up

Fight till the end

Every tear's gonna ricochet

I rise

Rise

I’m a titan in disguise

I bet you thought that I would crumble, but i won't

You thought I wouldn't make it out here on my own

You thought you'd see me broken, I'm going strong

Still going strong

Got an armour round my heart, it's unbreakable

Got my feet on the ground, I'm unshakable

And If you think I won't survive, then you're so wrong

You’re so wrong

I won't go down

I'll never break

Like a titan I'll be brave

Tonight

I'll rise

I won't give up

Fight till the end

Every tear's gonna ricochet

I rise

Rise

I’m a titan in disguise

I won't go down

I'll never break

Like a titan I'll be brave

Tonight

I'll rise

I won't give up

Fight till the end

Every tear's gonna ricochet

I rise

Rise

I’m a titan in disguise