Así es la letra de 'Zemrën', la canción con la que Besa Kokëdhima representa a Albania en Eurovisión 2024

Este 7 de mayo arranca Eurovisión 2024 con la primera semifinal. Este año participarán 37 países en el Festival de la Canción que se celebrará en Malmö (Suecia), siendo la gran final el sábado 11 de mayo. Este año, como novedad, Rumanía no participará, mientras que Luxemburgo vuelve tras 30 años sin presentarse.
Besa Kokëdhima, de Fier, Albania, será la encargada de representar a su país en el festival. Es artista desde edad muy temprana y combina géneros del pop, electrónica y hasta baladas.
Letra de Zemrën de Besa Kokëdhima en Eurovisión
We stand eye to eye
You try and set a fire
Just to watch me burn
It's like you don't know
That I will survive
Learned how to stay alive
Come and throw your flames
Cause it's all in vain
Even if I fall, I'm gon' get up
I'll be standing tall, proud, with my head up
Go 'head and give your best shot
I won't go down
I'll never break
Like a titan I'll be brave
Tonight
I'll rise
I won't give up
Fight till the end
Every tear's gonna ricochet
I rise
Rise
I’m a titan in disguise
I bet you thought that I would crumble, but i won't
You thought I wouldn't make it out here on my own
You thought you'd see me broken, I'm going strong
Still going strong
Got an armour round my heart, it's unbreakable
Got my feet on the ground, I'm unshakable
And If you think I won't survive, then you're so wrong
You’re so wrong
I won't go down
I'll never break
Like a titan I'll be brave
Tonight
I'll rise
I won't give up
Fight till the end
Every tear's gonna ricochet
I rise
Rise
I’m a titan in disguise
I won't go down
I'll never break
Like a titan I'll be brave
Tonight
I'll rise
I won't give up
Fight till the end
Every tear's gonna ricochet
I rise
Rise
I’m a titan in disguise
