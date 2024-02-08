Así es la letra oficial de 'Zorra' en inglés, la canción de Nebulossa que irá a Eurovisión

Ha alcanzado la segunda posición de la lista de canciones más virales a nivel global en Spotify. Zorra, el tema con el que Nebulossa representará a España en Eurovisión 2024, es ya todo un fenómeno musical y social dentro y fuera de nuestro país. De hecho, el vídeo de la actuación en la final del Benidorm Fest es el más reproducido en el canal oficial de Eurovisión en YouTube, acumulando, en solo un día, más de 600.000 visualizaciones.

Se trata de un hecho significativo, ya que son muy escasos los temas de origen español que se cuelan en esta lista de nuevos fenómenos musicales. En este caso, Zorra aparece solo superada por las canciones Praise Jah In The Moonlight de YG Marley y Home de Good Neighbours.

A pesar de las críticas que ha levantado la canción por su letra y por la performance de sus autores sobre el escenario, y contra todo pronóstico, la Unión Europea de Radiodifusión (EBU), organizadora del festival de Eurovisión, confirmó que la canción "es apta" para participar en el certámen.

Ahora, RTVE se encuentra inmersa en el proceso de traducción de la letra de Zorra a varios idiomas. El primero ha sido el inglés y en los próximos días se publicará en otras lenguas como el francés, el alemán, el italiano, el portugués o el sueco.

La letra completa de Zorra en inglés



I know I'm just a vixen to you, My past, it's gobbling you up, I know I'm the black sheep,

The misunderstood, the one made of stone.

I know I'm not who you want me to be (I know), I get it, it's driving you up the wall (I know),

But this is just my nature,

Can't be bothered changing for you.

I'm in a good place now,

It was just a matter of time, you know,

I'm gonna hit the streets and shout out what I feel, From the rooftops, all around.

If I head out solo, I'm a bit of a vixen, If I'm having fun, I'm the biggest vixen, If I stretch the night till it's daylight,

I'm an even bigger vixen.

When I get what I want (zorra, zorra),

It's never 'cause I deserve it (zorra, zorra), Even though I'm taking on the world,

No one appreciates it at all.

I'm in a good place now,

It was just a matter of time, you know,

I'm gonna hit the streets and shout out what I feel, From the rooftops, all around.

I'm in a good place now (zorra, zorra), Rebuilt from the inside out (zorra, zorra), And that vixen you were so scared of, Well, she's been empowering herself,

And now she's a picture-perfect vixen (zorra, zorra, zorra),

Who's doing pretty well (zorra, zorra, zorra),

And couldn't care less about anything.

Go ahead, throw stones, if that's your thing, I'm a picture-perfect vixen,

I'm a real woman, you see (zorra, zorra, zorra), And if I get all worked up (zorra, zorra, zorra),

From vixen, I might just turn into a jackal,

Guess you've stepped into a bit of a thorny situation, I'm a picture-perfect vixen (zorra, zorra, zorra).

I'm in a good place now,

Just a matter of time, you know,

I'm gonna hit the streets and shout out what I feel, From the rooftops, all around.

I'm in a good place now (zorra, zorra, zorra), Rebuilt from the inside out (zorra, zorra, zorra), And that vixen you were so scared of,

Well, she's been empowering herself, And now she's a picture-perfect vixen.