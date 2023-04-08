Zombis en la Tomatina o Bob Esponja destruyendo A Coruña: la inteligencia artificial española que dibuja lo que le piden

La inteligencia artificial (IA) está viviendo una etapa de desarrollo sin precedentes y cada vez son más las aplicaciones y los perfiles que están creando contenido apoyándose en la IA.
En Twitter está teniendo especial éxito una cuenta llamada 'Spanish AIsthetic' (@SpanishAI), que está creando imágenes a partir de las peticiones de sus seguidores, no importa lo excéntricas que sean.
Antes de empezar, los responsables de la cuenta dan algunas advertencias: "Recibimos muchas peticiones. Imposible atenderlo todo", dicen en su tuit fijado.
https://t.co/HKOkN2avSu pic.twitter.com/I4FuAoYtLC— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 5, 2023
https://t.co/IQoprdPgVO pic.twitter.com/rdJNIU4sI0— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 5, 2023
https://t.co/g85YfJFD6c pic.twitter.com/7SegArLCSd— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 5, 2023
A gigantic menina destroying the center of Madrid, painted by Velázquez pic.twitter.com/H20RozffBj— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 3, 2023
https://t.co/QIHdzgfiyo pic.twitter.com/t5rRtJX0ZB— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 5, 2023
NOOOO, ESO ES ARROZ CON COSAS https://t.co/rlLgXxQGLZ pic.twitter.com/Y79QmtY5Ie— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 5, 2023
https://t.co/ZhvUu9pXf3 pic.twitter.com/658mJmkUVe— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 5, 2023
https://t.co/WaoWBUxHg1 pic.twitter.com/4PsISWHPGF— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 5, 2023
https://t.co/bnUvuHibkj pic.twitter.com/BI8q0CNaRe— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 5, 2023
https://t.co/zQgjOC5xBT pic.twitter.com/Vbgvl7kzCP— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 6, 2023
https://t.co/Ol2UQinbkj pic.twitter.com/wJm66WwVyD— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 7, 2023
https://t.co/XaWXIq2FV9 pic.twitter.com/bM8Wh8hSIM— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 7, 2023
Baturros de Aragón tomando Barcelona pic.twitter.com/8rMynzxEWf— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 7, 2023
La dictadura del Betis pic.twitter.com/2zdE4pXIp2— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 7, 2023
Bob Esponja gigante destruye La Coruña pic.twitter.com/bPwAZMdref— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 7, 2023
https://t.co/hqScxHTy9P pic.twitter.com/sLH4A4c6cw— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 7, 2023
https://t.co/BeXFWH9ulq pic.twitter.com/EWC2qOrKSu— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 8, 2023
https://t.co/KLZTYprtYg pic.twitter.com/dW9tZn0a4o— Spanish AIsthetics (@SpanishAI) April 8, 2023
"La cuenta no es un bot. Se controla de forma manual. Damos prioridad a las ideas más factibles según la forma de funcionar de la IA. Normalmente no se puede representar gente real", añaden.
Así, en su cuenta hemos visto locuras como Bob Esponja destruyendo A Coruña, zombis en la famosa Tomatina de Buñol, el Real Betis convertido en una dictadura o Linares siendo atacada por olivos.
La cuenta, que tiene ya cerca de 25.000 seguidores, pero curiosamente ellos no siguen a nadie, fue creada en abril de 2018.
