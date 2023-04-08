Logo del sitio

Zombis en la Tomatina o Bob Esponja destruyendo A Coruña: la inteligencia artificial española que dibuja lo que le piden

20minutos  NOTICIA08.04.2023 - 18:51h
Algunas de las creaciones de la cuenta @SpanishAI.
@SpanishAI

La inteligencia artificial (IA) está viviendo una etapa de desarrollo sin precedentes y cada vez son más las aplicaciones y los perfiles que están creando contenido apoyándose en la IA.

En Twitter está teniendo especial éxito una cuenta llamada 'Spanish AIsthetic' (@SpanishAI), que está creando imágenes a partir de las peticiones de sus seguidores, no importa lo excéntricas que sean.

Antes de empezar, los responsables de la cuenta dan algunas advertencias: "Recibimos muchas peticiones. Imposible atenderlo todo", dicen en su tuit fijado.

"La cuenta no es un bot. Se controla de forma manual. Damos prioridad a las ideas más factibles según la forma de funcionar de la IA. Normalmente no se puede representar gente real", añaden.

Así, en su cuenta hemos visto locuras como Bob Esponja destruyendo A Coruña, zombis en la famosa Tomatina de Buñol, el Real Betis convertido en una dictadura o Linares siendo atacada por olivos.

La cuenta, que tiene ya cerca de 25.000 seguidores, pero curiosamente ellos no siguen a nadie, fue creada en abril de 2018.

