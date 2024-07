Revelados todos los dispositivos del próximo lanzamiento de OnePlus: del nuevo móvil Nord 4 a unos auriculares baratos

This how the OnePlus Nord 4 looks in Real life (HD image)

After a long time Metal unibody design with glass is coming back in a device after decades😍



What are your opinion on the design changes?



Specifications :-

- 6.74-inch OLED Tianma U8+ display

- 1.5K resolution, 120Hz RR,… https://t.co/5nuSEgXYy3 pic.twitter.com/ok0engtnbo