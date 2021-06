Radar COVID: un fracaso de 3,2 millones de euros que ahora afronta además una demanda por violación del RGPD

#RadarCOVID – 2021-06-16@08



Today (Partial):

- Uploaded TEKs: 7 (+7 last hour)

- Shared Diagnoses: ≤1

- Usage Ratio: ≤0.03%



Last 14 Days:

- Usage Ratio (Estimation): ≤0.94%

- Usage Ratio (Official): ≤1.21%



Info: https://t.co/ThFz11geHy pic.twitter.com/QS6hSTCEYC