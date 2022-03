Varios satélites de Starlink están perdiendo altitud y podrían 'caer' hacia la Tierra en los próximos días

Seems like there are problems with seven of the Starlinks in the recent (Mar 19) Group 4-12 batch. Starlinks 3537, 3676, 3662, 3693, 3731, 3719 and 3710 appear to have been 'screened' and their orbits are decaying. Starlink 3717 has recovered and is now orbit raising. pic.twitter.com/UJoMAtaggs