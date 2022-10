Estados Unidos tendrá el tanque de combate más tecnológicamente avanzado de la historia: así es AbramsX

Our booth stole the show at AUSA 2022! Look for more of the AbramsX, StrykerX, Stryker Leonidas and TRX Breacher as the vehicles continue to evolve to meet the needs of the @usarmy.https://t.co/okwFiP4LsN #gdatausa #ausa2022 #innovationmode #teamabrams #strykernation pic.twitter.com/D2WJzLohv3