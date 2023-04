Los aerogeneradores marinos más profundos del mundo alcanzan casi los 59 metros, lo mismo que dos ballenas azules adultas

📢The world’s deepest wind turbine foundation has been installed at @SeagreenWind, our JV project with @TotalEnergiesUK. The foundation has been installed at a depth of 58.6 metres at the site of Seagreen located off the coast of Angus.



More here: https://t.co/zLagdp9DNI pic.twitter.com/6RMz9TfsYc