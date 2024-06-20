El actor canadiense Donald Sutherland ha fallecido a los 88 años, tal y como ha informado este jueves su hijo, el también intérprete Kiefer Sutherland.
El veterano actor ha participado en películas como Orgullo y Prejuicio Los pilares de la Tierra, Forsaken, Ad Astra o las primeras cuatro películas de Los juegos del hambre, donde interpretó al malvado Presidente Snow.
With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more… pic.twitter.com/3EdJB03KKT— Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) June 20, 2024
Más información en breve...
