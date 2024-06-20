Muere el actor Donald Sutherland a los 88 años

NOTICIA20.06.2024 - 19:24h
El actor canadiense Donald Sutherland, en la presentación de la película 'The Leisure Seeker', durante la 74 edición del Festival de Venecia.
El actor canadiense Donald Sutherland.
CLAUDIO ONORATI / EFE
El actor canadiense Donald Sutherland, en la presentación de la película 'The Leisure Seeker', durante la 74 edición del Festival de Venecia.

El actor canadiense Donald Sutherland ha fallecido a los 88 años, tal y como ha informado este jueves su hijo, el también intérprete Kiefer Sutherland.

El veterano actor ha participado en películas como Orgullo y Prejuicio Los pilares de la Tierra, Forsaken, Ad Astra o las primeras cuatro películas de Los juegos del hambre, donde interpretó al malvado Presidente Snow.

