Ascienden a 20 los muertos por tornados y tormentas en EEUU

🚨🇺🇸 TORNADO DEMOLISHED TEXAS GAS STATION



Footage of a broken-down gas station in Valley View, Texas - one of the multiple areas to be impacted across Arkansas and Texas.



Residents are advised to keep watch of national forecasts and be prepared to act swiftly as the tornados… https://t.co/JKUZE2qfKY pic.twitter.com/dRcb0UrQRq