Todo lo que necesitas saber antes de ir al Primavera Sound de Barcelona: conciertos, artistas, escenarios y cómo llegar

A finales de mayo y principios de junio, llega a Barcelona el Primavera Sound, uno de los festivales más destacados de España. Este 2024, el cartel llevará el nombre de conocidos artistas como Lana del Rey, Pulp, Disclosure o Charli XCX, que actuarán entre los días 29 de mayo y 2 de junio. En esta edición del Primavera Sound, a lo largo del Parc del Fòrum habrá más de 160 conciertos repartidos por quince escenarios.
Conciertos Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024
Jueves 30 de mayo
- Nieve Ella (16:30 horas).
- Ángeles, Víctor, Gloria & Javier (16:30 horas).
- Maria Henin (17:10 horas).
- Cómo vivir en el Campo (17:15 horas).
- Viuda (17:15 horas).
- Mujeres (17:30 horas).
- Renaldo & Clara (18:00 horas).
- Kaidara (18:00 horas).
- Voxtrot (18:05 horas).
- Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba (18:30 horas).
- William Basinski perf. Disintegration Loops (18:30 horas).
- Balming Tiger (18:50 horas).
- Arab Strap (18:55 horas).
- Shellac: Listening Party (18:55 horas).
- Dj Negro pres. The noise (19:00 horas).
- Dillom (19:40 horas).
- Freddle Gibbs & Madlib: Piñata 10 year anniversary (19:45 horas).
- Mannequin Pussy (19:45 horas).
- Bb trick live (20:00 horas).
- LAMBCHOP (20:00 horas).
- DJ Ramon Sucesso (20:30 horas).
- Roc Marciano (20:45 horas).
- Blonde Redhead (20:50 horas).
- AmyI and the Sniffers (21:00 horas).
- HTRK (21:00 horas).
- Clementaum (21:30 horas).
- Julie Byrne (21:30 horas).
- AMAARAE (21:45 horas).
- Billy woods (21:55 horas).
- Nazar live (22:00 horas).
- VAMPIRE WEEKEND (22:15 horas).
- Joker (22:30 horas).
- L'Imperatrice (22:50 horas).
- Beth Gibbons (23:00 horas).
- Duster (23:00 horas).
- DJ Haram (23:05 horas).
- Evian Christ DJ set (23:30 horas).
- Deftones (23:55 horas).
- Pulp (00:00 horas).
- Yeule (00:05 horas).
- Aya live (00:10 horas).
- Blood of Aza - CAOTICA hosted by Toccororo (00:30 horas).
- Sofia Kourtesis (01:10 horas).
- Lolahol (01:10 horas).
- Roosevelt (01:15 horas).
- Ikonika (01:15 horas).
- Justice (01:45 horas).
- Bapari - CAOTICA hosted by Toccororo (02:00 horas).
- Peggy Gou (02:15 horas).
- The Armed (02:15 horas).
- Kode9 (02:20 horas).
- Wiegedood (03:20 horas).
- Tim Reaper (03:25 horas).
- Toccororo (03:30 horas).
- A.G.Cook (04:20 horas).
- Herrensauna: CEM B2B MCMLXXXV b2b salome B2B SPFDJ (04:20 horas).
- MJ Nebreda (04:25 horas).
Viernes 31 de mayo
- Lisasinson (16:30 horas).
- Charlemagne Palestine (16:30 horas).
- Aiko el Grupo (17:10 horas).
- Rita Vian (17:15 horas).
- Julia amor (17:17 horas).
- Ferran Palau (17:30 horas).
- SILICA GEL (KOR) (18:00 horas).
- NUSAR3000 (18:00 horas).
- Adrasha (18:00 horas).
- Joanna Sternberg (18:00 horas).
- Ethel Cain (18:20 horas).
- Guillem Gisbert (18:50 horas).
- The Last Dinner Party (18:50 horas).
- Scowl (18:55 horas).
- Armand Hammer DJ set (19:00 horas).
- Omar Apollo (19:20 horas).
- Chelsea Wolfe (19:30 horas).
- Dogstar (19:45 horas).
- Yo La Tengo (19:50 horas).
- El Kontessa (20:00 horas).
- Troye Sivan (20:30 horas).
- BADBADNOTGOOD (20:50 horas).
- Gel (21:00 horas).
- Th4ys (21:00 horas).
- Jessica Pratt (21:30 horas).
- Lana Del Rey (21:45 horas).
- Mushkaa (21:50 horas).
- Rels B (22:00 horas).
- Lamin Fofana live (22.00 horas).
- They Hate Change live (22:00 horas).
- DJ Spanish Fly Memphis (22:30 horas).
- Xexa live (22:50 horas).
- Jai Paul (22:55 horas).
- Hannah Diamond (23:00 horas).
- Mabel (23:25 horas).
- The National (23:30 horas).
- 3phaz (23:30 horas).
- Snow Strippers (23:55 horas).
- Tirzah (00:10 horas).
- Heave (00:30 horas).
- Clipse (00:40 horas).
- Eye (00:45 horas).
- Barry Can't Swim (01:15 horas).
- Brutus (01:15 horas).
- Demdike Stare b2b Raime (01:30 horas).
- Disclosure (01:45 horas).
- Mica Levi DJ set (01:50 horas).
- Mount Kimbie (02:05 horas).
- ObongJayar (02:20 horas).
- Arca (03:10 horas).
- Ojoo DJ set (03:10 horas).
- HiTech (03:25 horas).
- TraTraTrax: Verraco b2b Bitter Babe b2b Nick Leon (04:00 horas).
- Sega Bodega (04:25 horas).
- Lanark Artefax (04:30 horas).
Sábado 1 de junio
- Tercer Sol (16:30 horas).
- Nala Sinephro (16:30 horas).
- Merina Gris (17:10 horas).
- Sophia Chablau e Uma Enorme Perda de Tempo (17:15 horas).
- Hofe x 4:40 (17:15 horas).
- The Lemon Twigs (17:30 horas).
- Water From Your Eyes (18:00 horas).
- Slow Pulp (18:00 horas).
- Yozy (18:00 horas).
- Lankum (18:00 horas).
- Royel Otis (18:45 horas).
- Militarie Gun (18:50 horas).
- Lisabö (18:50 horas).
- Depresión Sonora (18:55 horas).
- Erika de Casier live (19:00 horas).
- IceMorph (19:30 horas).
- Wolf Eyes (19:30 horas).
- 070 Shake (19:45 horas).
- Crumb (19:45 horas).
- Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado (19:50 horas).
- Bill Kouligas (20:30 horas).
- PJ Harvey (20:45 horas).
- La Zowi (20:50 horas).
- F.R.A.C (21:00 horas).
- Shabaka (21:20 horas).
- Arca DJ set (21:30 horas).
- Eartheater (21:55 horas).
- Phew live (22:00 horas).
- Mitski (22:15 horas).
- Snow Strippers (22:30 horas).
- Bikini Kill (23:00 horas).
- American Football (23:00 horas).
- Princess Superstar (23:00 horas).
- Channel One (23:05 horas).
- Kamixlo (23:30 horas).
- SZA (00:00 horas).
- Romy (00:05 horas).
- Mandy, Indiana (00:10 horas).
- LATINEO pres. SoFTT (00:30 horas).
- Monolake live (00:40 horas).
- ATARASHII GAKKO!!! (01:15 horas).
- Alcalá Norte (01:15 horas).
- YOVNGCHIMI (01:20 horas).
- Roísín Murphy (01:30 horas).
- DJ Fart in the Club (01:45 horas).
- LATINEO pres. M8NSE (01:45 horas).
- Charli XCX (02:30 horas).
- Model/Actriz (02:20 horas.
- LATINEO pres. Safety Trance (03:00 horas).
- Woody92 (03:20 horas).
- Pelada (03:25 horas).
- DJ Playero (04:00 horas).
- Teki Latex (04:30 horas).
- Legowelt (04:30 horas).
Cómo llegar a El Parc del Fòrum
El Parc del Fòrum se encuentra ubicado en la calle de la Pau, número 12. Se puede llegar en transporte público por varias vías:
- Metro: El Maresme-Fòrum (L4).
- Bus: 7, 136, H16, B20, B23, V29, V33, V31.
