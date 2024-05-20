Todo lo que necesitas saber antes de ir al Primavera Sound de Barcelona: conciertos, artistas, escenarios y cómo llegar

Javier Ramos NOTICIA20.05.2024 - 16:30h
Lana del Rey durante un concierto en Francia.
Kristy Sparow / Getty Images
A finales de mayo y principios de junio, llega a Barcelona el Primavera Sound, uno de los festivales más destacados de España. Este 2024, el cartel llevará el nombre de conocidos artistas como Lana del Rey, Pulp, Disclosure o Charli XCX, que actuarán entre los días 29 de mayo y 2 de junio. En esta edición del Primavera Sound, a lo largo del Parc del Fòrum habrá más de 160 conciertos repartidos por quince escenarios.

Conciertos Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024

Mapa de los escenarios del Primavera Sound de Barcelona 2024
www.primaverasound.com

Jueves 30 de mayo

  • Nieve Ella (16:30 horas).
  • Ángeles, Víctor, Gloria & Javier (16:30 horas).
  • ​Maria Henin (17:10 horas).
  • ​Cómo vivir en el Campo (17:15 horas).
  • ​Viuda (17:15 horas).
  • ​Mujeres (17:30 horas).
  • ​Renaldo & Clara (18:00 horas).
  • Kaidara (18:00 horas).
  • ​Voxtrot (18:05 horas).
  • ​Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba (18:30 horas).
  • William Basinski perf. Disintegration Loops (18:30 horas).
  • ​Balming Tiger (18:50 horas).
  • ​Arab Strap (18:55 horas).
  • ​Shellac: Listening Party (18:55 horas).
  • Dj Negro pres. The noise (19:00 horas).
  • ​Dillom (19:40 horas).
  • ​Freddle Gibbs & Madlib: Piñata 10 year anniversary (19:45 horas).
  • ​Mannequin Pussy (19:45 horas).
  • ​Bb trick live (20:00 horas).
  • ​LAMBCHOP (20:00 horas).
  • ​DJ Ramon Sucesso (20:30 horas).
  • ​Roc Marciano (20:45 horas).
  • ​Blonde Redhead (20:50 horas).
  • ​AmyI and the Sniffers (21:00 horas).
  • HTRK (21:00 horas).
  • Clementaum (21:30 horas).
  • Julie Byrne (21:30 horas).
  • AMAARAE (21:45 horas).
  • Billy woods (21:55 horas).
  • Nazar live (22:00 horas).
  • VAMPIRE WEEKEND (22:15 horas).
  • Joker (22:30 horas).
  • L'Imperatrice (22:50 horas).
  • Beth Gibbons (23:00 horas).
  • Duster (23:00 horas).
  • DJ Haram (23:05 horas). 
  • Evian Christ DJ set (23:30 horas).
  • Deftones (23:55 horas).
  • Pulp (00:00 horas). 
  • Yeule (00:05 horas). 
  • Aya live (00:10 horas).
  • Blood of Aza - CAOTICA hosted by Toccororo (00:30 horas).
  • Sofia Kourtesis (01:10 horas).
  • Lolahol (01:10 horas).
  • Roosevelt (01:15 horas). 
  • Ikonika (01:15 horas).
  • Justice (01:45 horas).
  • Bapari - CAOTICA hosted by Toccororo (02:00 horas).
  • Peggy Gou (02:15 horas).
  • The Armed (02:15 horas).
  • Kode9 (02:20 horas). 
  • Wiegedood (03:20 horas).
  • Tim Reaper (03:25 horas).
  • Toccororo (03:30 horas).
  • A.G.Cook (04:20 horas). 
  • Herrensauna: CEM B2B MCMLXXXV b2b salome B2B SPFDJ (04:20 horas).
  • MJ Nebreda (04:25 horas).

Viernes 31 de mayo

  • Lisasinson (16:30 horas).
  • ​Charlemagne Palestine (16:30 horas).
  • ​Aiko el Grupo (17:10 horas).
  • ​Rita Vian (17:15 horas).
  • ​Julia amor (17:17 horas). 
  • ​Ferran Palau (17:30 horas).
  • ​SILICA GEL (KOR) (18:00 horas).
  • ​NUSAR3000 (18:00 horas).
  • ​Adrasha (18:00 horas).
  • ​Joanna Sternberg (18:00 horas). 
  • ​Ethel Cain (18:20 horas).
  • ​Guillem Gisbert (18:50 horas).
  • ​The Last Dinner Party (18:50 horas).
  • ​Scowl (18:55 horas).
  • ​Armand Hammer DJ set (19:00 horas). 
  • ​Omar Apollo (19:20 horas).
  • ​Chelsea Wolfe (19:30 horas). 
  • ​Dogstar (19:45 horas).
  • ​Yo La Tengo (19:50 horas).
  • ​El Kontessa (20:00 horas). 
  • ​Troye Sivan (20:30 horas).
  • BADBADNOTGOOD (20:50 horas).
  • Gel (21:00 horas).
  • Th4ys (21:00 horas).
  • Jessica Pratt (21:30 horas).
  • Lana Del Rey (21:45 horas)​.
  • ​Mushkaa (21:50 horas).
  • ​Rels B (22:00 horas).
  • ​Lamin Fofana live (22.00 horas).
  • ​They Hate Change live (22:00 horas).
  • ​DJ Spanish Fly Memphis (22:30 horas). 
  • ​Xexa live (22:50 horas). 
  • ​Jai Paul (22:55 horas).
  • ​Hannah Diamond (23:00 horas).
  • ​Mabel (23:25 horas).
  • ​The National (23:30 horas).
  • ​3phaz (23:30 horas).
  • ​Snow Strippers (23:55 horas).
  • ​Tirzah (00:10 horas).
  • ​Heave (00:30 horas).
  • ​Clipse (00:40 horas).
  • ​Eye (00:45 horas).
  • ​Barry Can't Swim (01:15 horas).
  • ​Brutus (01:15 horas).
  • ​Demdike Stare b2b Raime (01:30 horas).
  • ​Disclosure (01:45 horas).
  • ​Mica Levi DJ set (01:50 horas).
  • ​Mount Kimbie (02:05 horas).
  • ​ObongJayar (02:20 horas).
  • ​Arca (03:10 horas).
  • ​Ojoo DJ set (03:10 horas).
  • ​HiTech (03:25 horas).
  • TraTraTrax: Verraco b2b Bitter Babe b2b Nick Leon (04:00 horas).
  • ​Sega Bodega (04:25 horas).
  • ​Lanark Artefax (04:30 horas).

Sábado 1 de junio

  • Tercer Sol (16:30 horas).
  • ​Nala Sinephro (16:30 horas).
  • ​Merina Gris (17:10 horas).
  • ​Sophia Chablau e Uma Enorme Perda de Tempo (17:15 horas).
  • ​Hofe x 4:40 (17:15 horas).
  • ​The Lemon Twigs (17:30 horas).
  • ​Water From Your Eyes (18:00 horas).
  • ​Slow Pulp (18:00 horas).
  • ​Yozy (18:00 horas).
  • ​Lankum (18:00 horas).
  • ​Royel Otis (18:45 horas).
  • ​Militarie Gun (18:50 horas).
  • ​Lisabö (18:50 horas).
  • ​Depresión Sonora (18:55 horas).
  • ​Erika de Casier live (19:00 horas).
  • ​IceMorph (19:30 horas).
  • ​Wolf Eyes (19:30 horas).
  • ​070 Shake (19:45 horas). 
  • ​Crumb (19:45 horas).
  • ​Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado (19:50 horas). 
  • ​Bill Kouligas (20:30 horas).
  • ​PJ Harvey (20:45 horas).
  • ​La Zowi (20:50 horas).
  • ​F.R.A.C (21:00 horas).
  • ​Shabaka (21:20 horas).
  • ​Arca DJ set (21:30 horas).
  • ​Eartheater (21:55 horas).
  • ​Phew live (22:00 horas).
  • ​Mitski (22:15 horas).
  • ​Snow Strippers (22:30 horas).
  • ​Bikini Kill (23:00 horas).
  • ​American Football (23:00 horas).
  • ​Princess Superstar (23:00 horas).
  • ​Channel One (23:05 horas).
  • ​Kamixlo (23:30 horas).
  • ​SZA (00:00 horas).
  • ​Romy (00:05 horas).
  • ​Mandy, Indiana (00:10 horas).
  • ​LATINEO pres. SoFTT (00:30 horas). 
  • ​Monolake live (00:40 horas). 
  • ATARASHII GAKKO!!! (​01:15 horas).
  • ​Alcalá Norte (01:15 horas).
  • ​YOVNGCHIMI (01:20 horas).
  • ​Roísín Murphy (01:30 horas).
  • ​DJ Fart in the Club (01:45 horas).
  • ​LATINEO pres. M8NSE (01:45 horas).
  • ​Charli XCX (02:30 horas). 
  • ​Model/Actriz (02:20 horas.
  • ​LATINEO pres. Safety Trance (03:00 horas). 
  • ​Woody92 (03:20 horas).
  • ​Pelada (03:25 horas).
  • ​DJ Playero (04:00 horas).
  • ​Teki Latex (04:30 horas).
  • ​Legowelt (04:30 horas).

Cómo llegar a El Parc del Fòrum

El Parc del Fòrum se encuentra ubicado en la calle de la Pau, número 12. Se puede llegar en transporte público por varias vías: 

  • Metro: El Maresme-Fòrum (L4).
  • ​Bus: 7, 136, H16, B20, B23, V29, V33, V31.
