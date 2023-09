Las imágenes del antes y el después de un hotel en Odesa tras un ataque nocturno ruso

Odessa and other parts of Ukraine have been hit by Russian Missiles and Drones



Odessa Hotel was on Fire(Pictures show the aftermath)#Odesa #Ukraine #RussianUkrainianWar #Kursk #Ukraine #UkraineRussianWar #Russia #Russians #Ukrainecounteroffensive #Putin #Zelensky pic.twitter.com/YDE4DigPUu