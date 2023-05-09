Qué dice la letra de Samo mi se spava, la canción de Serbia en Eurovisión 2023

Luke Black, representante de Serbia, posa este viernes durante un pase gráfico de la presentación de la PrePartyES.
Luke Black, representante de Serbia, durante un pase gráfico de la PrePartyES.
EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

'Samo mi se spava' es el tema en serbio e inglés con el que Luke Black representará a Serbia en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2023 en Liverpool.

Este cantante con influencias electrónicas, indie y pop, vencedor en el certamen nacional Pesma Za Evroviziju, tratará de obtener una victoria en Eurovisión para Serbia, algo que el país sólo ha conseguido en 2007.

Letra de la canción de Serbia, Samo mi se spava

En serbio e inglés: 

Baby watch the world on fire

It is all a game to me

I don’t wanna choose my fighter

Who’s taking control of me?

Hello?

Samo mi se spava [I just wanna sleep]

Spavaj [go to sleep]

I just wanna sleep forever (s-spavaj)

Like it better when I dream

Želim zauvek da spavam (s-spavaj) [I just wanna sleep forever]

Dok svet gori [while the world is burning]

I just wanna close my eyes

And just get it over with

Želim zauvek da spavam (s-spavaj) [I just wanna sleep forever]

Dok svet gori [while the world is burning]

Noć je, beskonačni sati [in the night, the endless hours]

Na ramenu djavoli [devil's on my shoulder]

Želim samo večno spati [I just wanna sleep forever]

Tako da ih pobedim [so I can power over]

Hello?

Game over

Spavaj [go to sleep]

(samo mi se spava) [i just wanna sleep]

I just wanna sleep forever (s-spavam)

Like it better when i dream

Želim zauvek da spavam (s-spavam) [I just wanna sleep forever]

Dok svet gori [while the world is burning]

I just wanna close my eyes

And just get it over with

Želim zauvek da spavam (s-spavaj) [I just wanna sleep forever]

Dok svet gori [while the world is burning]

WAR

VIOLENCE

RAGE

VIRUS

SAVEST SPAVA [the conscience is asleep]

DOK SVET GORI [while the world is burning]

VOICE SILENCED

GUNS

RIOTS

RAZUM SPAVA [the sanity is asleep]

DOK SVET GORI [while the world is burning]

Spavaj [go to sleep]

(samo mi se spava) [I just wanna sleep]

(samo mi se spava) [I just wanna sleep]

