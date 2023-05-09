Qué dice la letra de Tell Me More, la canción de Azerbaiyán en Eurovisión 2023

La canción 'Tell Me More', del grupo TuralTuranX, representará a Azarbaiyán en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2023 en Liverpool. Los hermanos Tural y Turan Baghmanov son los integrantes de este grupo, que fue escogido por la televisión pública azerí.
Los hermanos siempre estuvieron influenciados por la música a través de su padre, llegando incluso a formar una banda de pequeños, según informa la propia web del certamen eurovisivo. Ahora buscarán con esta canción darle una nueva victoria a su país en Eurovisión, algo que Azerbaiyán consiguió en 2011.
Letra de 'Tell Me More', la canción de Azerbaiyán en inglés
Tell me more about me,
You, us
Tell me you love me, baby
More than I trust
And I just want to know
How do you feel about us
Right now
I don’t know if I’m someone or someone is me
I’m running from fate I’m giving up my dream
And I’m carrying all the pain
All the sorrow that’s in vain
That’s my way of staying sane
On this sad and lonely train
I shout it from the hills up high
I’ve nothing – only tears to cry
If I ever fall again like the way I did
I’ll die from the emotions I bottled up for years, baby
Tell me more about me
You, us
Tell me you love me, baby
More than I trust
And I just want to know
How do you feel about us
Right now
I want to buy land a thousand miles away
From the city that I’ve never even chosen
I think the reason why is
All because of people who treat you like a fool
And make you wonder 'bout the reason
Time and again I'm passing by the streets
And the places that we used to go to
We thought we’d be back
But we never ever did
The distance between you and me is more and more
Let me tell you one thing, baby
Coz It may change your thoughts about it
You won’t need to worry again
So let me tell you, if you’re ready
Hear me out, baby: let’s go crazy
I got something you are looking for
And that is love
Love
Love
Tell me more about me
You, us
Tell me you love me, baby
More than I trust
And I just want to know
How do you feel about us
Right now
El significado de la letra 'Tell Me More' de TuralTuranX en español
Háblame más de mí,
Tú, nosotros
Dime que me amas, nena
Más de lo que confío
Y solo quiero saber
Como te sientes acerca de nosotros
Ahora mismo
No sé si soy alguien o alguien soy yo
Estoy huyendo del destino Estoy renunciando a mi sueño
Y estoy llevando todo el dolor
Todo el dolor que es en vano
Es mi forma de mantenerme cuerdo
En este triste y solitario tren
Lo grito desde las colinas
No tengo nada, sólo lágrimas que llorar
Si alguna vez vuelvo a caer como lo hice
Moriré por las emociones que reprimí durante años, nena.
Dime más sobre mí
Tú, nosotros
Dime que me amas, nena
Más de lo que confío
Y solo quiero saber
Qué sientes por nosotros
Ahora mismo
Quiero comprar tierra a miles de kilómetros
De la ciudad que nunca he elegido
Creo que la razón es
Todo por la gente que te trata como a un tonto
Y te hacen preguntarte la razón
Una y otra vez paso por las calles
Y los lugares a los que solíamos ir
Pensamos que volveríamos
Pero nunca lo hicimos
La distancia entre tu y yo es cada vez mayor
Déjame decirte una cosa, nena
Porque puede cambiar tus pensamientos
Así que déjame decirte, si estás lista
Escúchame, nena: volvámonos locos
Tengo algo que estás buscando
Y eso es amor
Amor
Amor
Dime más sobre mí
Tú, nosotros
Dime que me amas, nena
Más de lo que confío
Y solo quiero saber
Qué sientes por nosotros
Ahora mismo
