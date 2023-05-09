Qué dice la letra de Tell Me More, la canción de Azerbaiyán en Eurovisión 2023

La canción 'Tell Me More', del grupo TuralTuranX, representará a Azarbaiyán en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2023 en Liverpool. Los hermanos Tural y Turan Baghmanov son los integrantes de este grupo, que fue escogido por la televisión pública azerí.

Los hermanos siempre estuvieron influenciados por la música a través de su padre, llegando incluso a formar una banda de pequeños, según informa la propia web del certamen eurovisivo. Ahora buscarán con esta canción darle una nueva victoria a su país en Eurovisión, algo que Azerbaiyán consiguió en 2011.

Letra de 'Tell Me More', la canción de Azerbaiyán en inglés

Tell me more about me,

You, us

Tell me you love me, baby

More than I trust

And I just want to know

How do you feel about us

Right now

I don’t know if I’m someone or someone is me

I’m running from fate I’m giving up my dream

And I’m carrying all the pain

All the sorrow that’s in vain

That’s my way of staying sane

On this sad and lonely train

I shout it from the hills up high

I’ve nothing – only tears to cry

If I ever fall again like the way I did

I’ll die from the emotions I bottled up for years, baby

Tell me more about me

You, us

Tell me you love me, baby

More than I trust

And I just want to know

How do you feel about us

Right now

I want to buy land a thousand miles away

From the city that I’ve never even chosen

I think the reason why is

All because of people who treat you like a fool

And make you wonder 'bout the reason

Time and again I'm passing by the streets

And the places that we used to go to

We thought we’d be back

But we never ever did

The distance between you and me is more and more

Let me tell you one thing, baby

Coz It may change your thoughts about it

You won’t need to worry again

So let me tell you, if you’re ready

Hear me out, baby: let’s go crazy

I got something you are looking for

And that is love

Love

Love

Tell me more about me

You, us

Tell me you love me, baby

More than I trust

And I just want to know

How do you feel about us

Right now

El significado de la letra 'Tell Me More' de TuralTuranX en español

Háblame más de mí,

Tú, nosotros

Dime que me amas, nena

Más de lo que confío

Y solo quiero saber

Como te sientes acerca de nosotros

Ahora mismo

No sé si soy alguien o alguien soy yo

Estoy huyendo del destino Estoy renunciando a mi sueño

Y estoy llevando todo el dolor

Todo el dolor que es en vano

Es mi forma de mantenerme cuerdo

En este triste y solitario tren

Lo grito desde las colinas

No tengo nada, sólo lágrimas que llorar

Si alguna vez vuelvo a caer como lo hice

Moriré por las emociones que reprimí durante años, nena.

Dime más sobre mí

Tú, nosotros

Dime que me amas, nena

Más de lo que confío

Y solo quiero saber

Qué sientes por nosotros

Ahora mismo

Quiero comprar tierra a miles de kilómetros

De la ciudad que nunca he elegido

Creo que la razón es

Todo por la gente que te trata como a un tonto

Y te hacen preguntarte la razón

Una y otra vez paso por las calles

Y los lugares a los que solíamos ir

Pensamos que volveríamos

Pero nunca lo hicimos

La distancia entre tu y yo es cada vez mayor

Déjame decirte una cosa, nena

Porque puede cambiar tus pensamientos

Así que déjame decirte, si estás lista

Escúchame, nena: volvámonos locos

Tengo algo que estás buscando

Y eso es amor

Amor

Amor

Dime más sobre mí

Tú, nosotros

Dime que me amas, nena

Más de lo que confío

Y solo quiero saber

Qué sientes por nosotros

Ahora mismo