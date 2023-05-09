Qué dice la letra de We Are One, la canción de Irlanda en Eurovisión 2023

'We are one' la canción de Irlanda de Eurovisión 2023 ha sido el tema elegido por el público y el jurado de EuroSong 2023 para representar al país en esta edición. La canción es de Wild Youth, una banda irlandesa compuesta por cuatro integrantes: Callum McAdam, Ed Porter, David Whelan y Conor O'Donohoe.
Un dato curioso es que, el nombre de la canción 'We are one' de Wild Youth, es el mismo que el lema que usó el festival de Eurovisión en 2013.
Qué significa la letra de la canción 'We are one" de Wild Youth para Eurovisión
Compuesta por Jörgen Elofsson, la canción 'We are one' es un tema que habla sobre la diversidad y nos recuerda que todos somos uno, todos vivimos bajo el mismo sol.
We take our first breath
And then we exhale
Though we give it all we got
Until we fail
We get back up again
We take a look around
Oh, life can be a long road
But at least we're not alone
We might be different, we might be unique
You might be a leader, I might be a freak
And we might be different
But under the falling sun
Tonight we are one
We are one
When we rise, we rise like the sun
When we go down, we go down, we go down, we go down
We take our first step
And then we fall
But still we keep on going
Climbing every wall
We keep on fighting
Turning every stone
And life can be a long road
At least we're not alone
We might be different, we might be unique
You might be a leader, I might be a freak
And we might be different
But under the falling sun
Tonight we are one
We are one
When we rise, we rise like the sun
When we go down, we go down, we go down
We are one
(We might be different, we might be unique)
We are one
(You might be a leader, I might be a freak)
We are one
(And we might be different
But under the falling sun)
Tonight we are one
(We might be different, we might be unique)
We are one
(You might be a leader, I might be a freak)
When we rise, we rise like the sun
When we go down, we go down, we go down, we go down
We are one
La letra de 'We are one' en español
Tomamos nuestro primer aliento
y exhalamos
aunque damos todo lo que tenemos
hasta que fallamos
Nos volvemos a levantar
Echamos un vistazo alrededor
Oh, la vida puede ser un largo camino
Pero al menos no estamos solos
Podríamos ser diferentes, podríamos ser únicos
, podrías ser un líder, podría ser un bicho raro
y podríamos ser diferentes,
pero bajo el sol poniente.
Esta noche somos uno
Somos uno
Cuando nos levantamos, nos levantamos como el sol
Cuando bajamos, bajamos, bajamos, bajamos
Damos nuestro primer paso
y luego caemos,
pero aún así seguimos
escalando cada pared.
Seguimos luchando
Volteando cada piedra
Y la vida puede ser un largo camino
Al menos no estamos solos
Podríamos ser diferentes, podríamos ser únicos
, podrías ser un líder, podría ser un bicho raro
y podríamos ser diferentes,
pero bajo el sol poniente.
Esta noche somos uno
Somos uno
Cuando nos levantamos, nos levantamos como el sol
Cuando bajamos, bajamos, bajamos
Somos uno
(Podemos ser diferentes, podemos ser únicos)
Somos uno
(Tú puedes ser un líder, yo puedo ser un bicho raro)
Somos uno
(Y podemos ser diferentes
Pero bajo el sol poniente)
Esta noche somos uno
(Podemos ser diferentes, podemos ser únicos)
Somos uno
(Tú puedes ser un líder, yo puedo ser un bicho raro)
Cuando nos levantamos, nos levantamos como el sol
Cuando bajamos, bajamos, nosotros bajamos, bajamos
Somos uno
