Qué dice la letra de We Are One, la canción de Irlanda en Eurovisión 2023

'We are one' la canción de Irlanda de Eurovisión 2023 ha sido el tema elegido por el público y el jurado de EuroSong 2023 para representar al país en esta edición. La canción es de Wild Youth, una banda irlandesa compuesta por cuatro integrantes: Callum McAdam, Ed Porter, David Whelan y Conor O'Donohoe.

Un dato curioso es que, el nombre de la canción 'We are one' de Wild Youth, es el mismo que el lema que usó el festival de Eurovisión en 2013.

Qué significa la letra de la canción 'We are one" de Wild Youth para Eurovisión

Compuesta por Jörgen Elofsson, la canción 'We are one' es un tema que habla sobre la diversidad y nos recuerda que todos somos uno, todos vivimos bajo el mismo sol.

We take our first breath

And then we exhale

Though we give it all we got

Until we fail

We get back up again

We take a look around

Oh, life can be a long road

But at least we're not alone

We might be different, we might be unique

You might be a leader, I might be a freak

And we might be different

But under the falling sun

Tonight we are one

We are one

When we rise, we rise like the sun

When we go down, we go down, we go down, we go down

We take our first step

And then we fall

But still we keep on going

Climbing every wall

We keep on fighting

Turning every stone

And life can be a long road

At least we're not alone

We might be different, we might be unique

You might be a leader, I might be a freak

And we might be different

But under the falling sun

Tonight we are one

We are one

When we rise, we rise like the sun

When we go down, we go down, we go down

We are one

(We might be different, we might be unique)

We are one

(You might be a leader, I might be a freak)

We are one

(And we might be different

But under the falling sun)

Tonight we are one

(We might be different, we might be unique)

We are one

(You might be a leader, I might be a freak)

When we rise, we rise like the sun

When we go down, we go down, we go down, we go down

We are one

La letra de 'We are one' en español

Tomamos nuestro primer aliento

y exhalamos

aunque damos todo lo que tenemos

hasta que fallamos

Nos volvemos a levantar

Echamos un vistazo alrededor

Oh, la vida puede ser un largo camino

Pero al menos no estamos solos

Podríamos ser diferentes, podríamos ser únicos

, podrías ser un líder, podría ser un bicho raro

y podríamos ser diferentes,

pero bajo el sol poniente.

Esta noche somos uno

Somos uno

Cuando nos levantamos, nos levantamos como el sol

Cuando bajamos, bajamos, bajamos, bajamos

Damos nuestro primer paso

y luego caemos,

pero aún así seguimos

escalando cada pared.

Seguimos luchando

Volteando cada piedra

Y la vida puede ser un largo camino

Al menos no estamos solos

Podríamos ser diferentes, podríamos ser únicos

, podrías ser un líder, podría ser un bicho raro

y podríamos ser diferentes,

pero bajo el sol poniente.

Esta noche somos uno

Somos uno

Cuando nos levantamos, nos levantamos como el sol

Cuando bajamos, bajamos, bajamos

Somos uno

(Podemos ser diferentes, podemos ser únicos)

Somos uno

(Tú puedes ser un líder, yo puedo ser un bicho raro)

Somos uno

(Y podemos ser diferentes

Pero bajo el sol poniente)

Esta noche somos uno

(Podemos ser diferentes, podemos ser únicos)

Somos uno

(Tú puedes ser un líder, yo puedo ser un bicho raro)

Cuando nos levantamos, nos levantamos como el sol

Cuando bajamos, bajamos, nosotros bajamos, bajamos

Somos uno