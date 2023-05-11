Qué dice la letra de Break A Broken Heart, la canción de Chipre en Eurovisión 2023

Andrew Lambrou, representante de Chipre en Eurovisión 2023.
Andrew Lambrou, representante de Chipre en Eurovisión 2023.
Si hay una canción que Chipre ha hecho triunfar en el festival de Eurovisión es 'Fuego' de Eleni Foureira. No ganó, pero estuvo a punto. Ahora, con Andrew Lambrou y su canción 'Break a Broken Heart', Chipre se ha propuesto ganar el Festival de Eurovisión 2023. 

La canción 'Break a Broken Heart', de estilo pop, habla sobre el amor. Tiene la firma de nombres ya conocidos en Eurovisión como Thomas Stengaard, Marcus-Winther Johm, Jimmy Jansson y Jimmy Joker. Estos dos últimos, por cierto, también autores de la canción de Loreen, 'Tattoo'.

El significado de la letra de 'Break a Broken Heart', la canción de Chipre para el festival de Eurovisión

The lights went out

I hit the ground

You didn't mind that I was bleeding out

You filled my life

With minor songs

I loved you but you loved to do me wrong

I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes

I see you

For who you are

But you can't break a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

You tear me up and move on to another

I'm torn apart but I am a survivor

You can't, you can't break a broken heart

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You can't break a broken heart

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

An all-time low

But I get by

And over you I'll find the highest high

You did your best

To do your worst

I got used to all the ways it hurt

Feel the fever telling me that I need her

Science fiction turning into an addiction

I see you

For who you are

But you can't break a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

You tear me up and move on to another

I'm torn apart but I am a survivor

You can't, you can't break a broken heart

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You can't break a broken heart

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh, I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red lights, flashes, rising from the ashes

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I'm torn apart but I am a survivor

You can't break a

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You can't break a broken heart

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You can't, you can't break a broken heart

You can't, you can't, you can't break a broken heart

You can't, you can't break a broken heart

You can't

You can't break a broken heart

