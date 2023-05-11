Si hay una canción que Chipre ha hecho triunfar en el festival de Eurovisión es 'Fuego' de Eleni Foureira. No ganó, pero estuvo a punto. Ahora, con Andrew Lambrou y su canción 'Break a Broken Heart', Chipre se ha propuesto ganar el Festival de Eurovisión 2023.
La canción 'Break a Broken Heart', de estilo pop, habla sobre el amor. Tiene la firma de nombres ya conocidos en Eurovisión como Thomas Stengaard, Marcus-Winther Johm, Jimmy Jansson y Jimmy Joker. Estos dos últimos, por cierto, también autores de la canción de Loreen, 'Tattoo'.
El significado de la letra de 'Break a Broken Heart', la canción de Chipre para el festival de Eurovisión
The lights went out
I hit the ground
You didn't mind that I was bleeding out
You filled my life
With minor songs
I loved you but you loved to do me wrong
I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick
Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes
I see you
For who you are
But you can't break a broken heart
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
You tear me up and move on to another
I'm torn apart but I am a survivor
You can't, you can't break a broken heart
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You can't break a broken heart
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
An all-time low
But I get by
And over you I'll find the highest high
You did your best
To do your worst
I got used to all the ways it hurt
Feel the fever telling me that I need her
Science fiction turning into an addiction
I see you
For who you are
But you can't break a broken heart
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
You tear me up and move on to another
I'm torn apart but I am a survivor
You can't, you can't break a broken heart
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You can't break a broken heart
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh, I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick
Red lights, flashes, rising from the ashes
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
Tear me up and move on to another
I'm torn apart but I am a survivor
You can't break a
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You can't break a broken heart
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You can't, you can't break a broken heart
You can't, you can't, you can't break a broken heart
You can't, you can't break a broken heart
You can't
You can't break a broken heart
Comentarios