Si hay una canción que Chipre ha hecho triunfar en el festival de Eurovisión es 'Fuego' de Eleni Foureira. No ganó, pero estuvo a punto. Ahora, con Andrew Lambrou y su canción 'Break a Broken Heart', Chipre se ha propuesto ganar el Festival de Eurovisión 2023.

La canción 'Break a Broken Heart', de estilo pop, habla sobre el amor. Tiene la firma de nombres ya conocidos en Eurovisión como Thomas Stengaard, Marcus-Winther Johm, Jimmy Jansson y Jimmy Joker. Estos dos últimos, por cierto, también autores de la canción de Loreen, 'Tattoo'.

El significado de la letra de 'Break a Broken Heart', la canción de Chipre para el festival de Eurovisión

The lights went out

I hit the ground

You didn't mind that I was bleeding out

You filled my life

With minor songs

I loved you but you loved to do me wrong

I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes

I see you

For who you are

But you can't break a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

You tear me up and move on to another

I'm torn apart but I am a survivor

You can't, you can't break a broken heart

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You can't break a broken heart

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

An all-time low

But I get by

And over you I'll find the highest high

You did your best

To do your worst

I got used to all the ways it hurt

Feel the fever telling me that I need her

Science fiction turning into an addiction

I see you

For who you are

But you can't break a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

You tear me up and move on to another

I'm torn apart but I am a survivor

You can't, you can't break a broken heart

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You can't break a broken heart

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh, I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red lights, flashes, rising from the ashes

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I'm torn apart but I am a survivor

You can't break a

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You can't break a broken heart

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You can't, you can't break a broken heart

You can't, you can't, you can't break a broken heart

You can't, you can't break a broken heart

You can't

You can't break a broken heart