Qué dice la letra de Because of You, la canción de Bégica en Eurovisión 2023

Gustaph comenzó su carrera musical con solo 18 años gracias a un contrato discográfico. Ahora, el artista da un salto más al presentar su canción 'Because of You' en el Festival de Eurovisión 2023. ¿Su misión? Ganar la 67ª edición del festival Europeo de la música.

La canción de Bélgica en Eurovisión no estuvo clara hasta el último minuto. Y es que el tema 'Because of You' de Gustaph ganó por un solo punto de ventaja a la otra gran favorita para representar a Bélgica en Eurovisión: 'Rollercoaster' de The Starlings.

Qué dice la letra de 'Because of You', la canción de Bélgica de Eurovisión

La canción 'Because of You' fue escrita por Gustaph y Jaouad Alloul y es un canto a la celebración, a ser uno mismo y la tolerancia. La letra del tema también pone énfasis en destacar el papel de esas personas que uno tiene cerca y que te aceptan tal y como eres. Lo que muchos denominan, entre ellos el propio Gustaph, la familia que uno elige.

And when the world got me going crazy

I'll carry on

And it's all because of you

Because of you

Remember when they told us

"You're not good enough"?

And then you came into my life

And you changed my world for good

Told me to love myself a bit harder than yesterday

Well, life is too short and we sure got to celebrate

And when the world got me going crazy

I carry on

'Cause I know I'm strong

When the world got me going crazy

I carry on

And it's all because of you

Because of you

Remember when they tried to break us?

Well, look at us now

You told me the right thing at the right time

You got me feeling wild

Now I love myself much more than I did yesterday

'Cause life is too short and we sure got to celebrate

Hey, yeah

And when the world got me going crazy

I carry on

'Cause I know I'm strong

When the world got me going crazy

I carry on

And it's all because of-

I'll carry on despite of the things they said and done

They'll never kill this fire

Your love will take me higher

It's all because of you

Because of you

Well, because of you

Because of you I keep on going, baby, baby, for a brighter day, yeah

And when the world got me going crazy

I carry on

See, I carry on because of you

When the world got me going crazy

I carry on (Said I carry on)

And when the world got me going crazy

See, I will carry on

And it's all because of you

Because of you

Because of you