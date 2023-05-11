Qué dice la letra de Because of You, la canción de Bégica en Eurovisión 2023

Gustaph comenzó su carrera musical con solo 18 años gracias a un contrato discográfico. Ahora, el artista da un salto más al presentar su canción 'Because of You' en el Festival de Eurovisión 2023. ¿Su misión? Ganar la 67ª edición del festival Europeo de la música.
La canción de Bélgica en Eurovisión no estuvo clara hasta el último minuto. Y es que el tema 'Because of You' de Gustaph ganó por un solo punto de ventaja a la otra gran favorita para representar a Bélgica en Eurovisión: 'Rollercoaster' de The Starlings.
Qué dice la letra de 'Because of You', la canción de Bélgica de Eurovisión
La canción 'Because of You' fue escrita por Gustaph y Jaouad Alloul y es un canto a la celebración, a ser uno mismo y la tolerancia. La letra del tema también pone énfasis en destacar el papel de esas personas que uno tiene cerca y que te aceptan tal y como eres. Lo que muchos denominan, entre ellos el propio Gustaph, la familia que uno elige.
And when the world got me going crazy
I'll carry on
And it's all because of you
Because of you
Remember when they told us
"You're not good enough"?
And then you came into my life
And you changed my world for good
Told me to love myself a bit harder than yesterday
Well, life is too short and we sure got to celebrate
And when the world got me going crazy
I carry on
'Cause I know I'm strong
When the world got me going crazy
I carry on
And it's all because of you
Because of you
Remember when they tried to break us?
Well, look at us now
You told me the right thing at the right time
You got me feeling wild
Now I love myself much more than I did yesterday
'Cause life is too short and we sure got to celebrate
Hey, yeah
And when the world got me going crazy
I carry on
'Cause I know I'm strong
When the world got me going crazy
I carry on
And it's all because of-
I'll carry on despite of the things they said and done
They'll never kill this fire
Your love will take me higher
It's all because of you
Because of you
Well, because of you
Because of you I keep on going, baby, baby, for a brighter day, yeah
And when the world got me going crazy
I carry on
See, I carry on because of you
When the world got me going crazy
I carry on (Said I carry on)
And when the world got me going crazy
See, I will carry on
And it's all because of you
Because of you
Because of you
Comentarios