Qué dice la letra de Who The Hell Is Edgar?, que representa a Austria en Eurovisión 2023

Teya y Selena son las representantes de Austria en Eurovisión 2023. Su canción, 'Who the hell is Edgar?' aspira a convertirse en la ganadora de la gran final del festival. Para ello, han echado mano de una canción que ha sido compuesta por ellas mismas.

La pareja de artistas, que fue elegida por la cadena pública austriaca ORF, ha creado un tema pop pegadizo con la misión de volver a conquistar el micrófono de cristal. Austria solo ha ganado Eurovisión un par de veces en toda su historia. La primera vez fue en 1966 con Udo Jürgens y su canción 'Merci, chérie', y la segunda con Conchita Wurst en 2014 y la canción 'Rise like a phoenix".

Esta es la letra de la canción de Austria para Eurovisión



"Oh my God, you're such a good writer"

"Oh, it's not me, it's Edgar"

"Who the hell is Edgar?"

There's a ghost in my body and he is a lyricist

It is Edgar Allan Poe, and I think he can't resist

Yeah, his brain is in my hand, and it's moving really fast

Don't know how he possessed me, but I'm happy that he did

'Cause this song is feeling special, and is gonna make me rich

Yeah, the words are spilling out, what the heck is this about?

Oh, mio padre, there's a ghost in my body, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan Poe

Maybe I should call a doctor or an exorcist

Maybe someone out there knows where Shakespeare is so I can get a taste

What's your IPI? Where's the A&R?

Girl, call Universal, you're about to be a star

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan

"Who the hell is Edgar?"

Oh, mio padre

There's a ghost in my body

Oh, mio padre

There's a ghost in my body

Zero, dot, zero, zero, three

Give me two years, and your dinner will be free

Gas station champagne is on me

Edgar cannot pay rent for me

Zero, dot, zero, zero

Zero, dot, zero, zero

Zero, dot, zero, zero, three

At least it pays to be funny

Ugh

Oh, mio padre

There's a ghost in my body

Oh, mio padre

There's a ghost in my body (Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Poe)

Oh, mio padre

There's a ghost in my body

Oh, mio padre

There's a ghost in my body

Oh, mio padre, there's a ghost in my body, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

"Who the hell is Edgar?"