El 'espinazo de dragón' visto en Marte asombra a los expertos: "Esta es la cosa más bizarra que he visto"

EPNOTICIA26.04.2023 - 21:25h
'Espinazo de dragón' en Marte.
'Espinazo de dragón' en Marte.
Nasa JPL

El rover Curiosity de la NASA en Marte captó en su ascenso del Monte Sharp una curiosa forma en el suelo que ha sido comparada con una hilera de dientes de tiburón o el espinazo de un dragón semienterrado.

La imagen fue tomada el 1 de abril por la cámara Mastcam del rover. La astrobióloga Nathalie A. Cabrol declaró: "llevo 20 años estudiando Marte, y es la cosa más bizarra que he visto".

En su cuenta en Twitter, la misión del rover Curiosity ha difundido ahora una explicación física para esta imagen. "Cuando el agua subterránea antigua fluía aquí en Marte, transportaba minerales que endurecieron la roca en algunos lugares más que en otros. Más tarde, los vientos erosionaron la roca, dejando atrás estas formas 'funky'".

Curiosity ya ha captado anteriormente ejemplos de estas formas caprichosas creadas en la superficie maricana por la erosión del viento.

