El 'espinazo de dragón' visto en Marte asombra a los expertos: "Esta es la cosa más bizarra que he visto"

El rover Curiosity de la NASA en Marte captó en su ascenso del Monte Sharp una curiosa forma en el suelo que ha sido comparada con una hilera de dientes de tiburón o el espinazo de un dragón semienterrado.
La imagen fue tomada el 1 de abril por la cámara Mastcam del rover. La astrobióloga Nathalie A. Cabrol declaró: "llevo 20 años estudiando Marte, y es la cosa más bizarra que he visto".
In 20 years of studying Mars, that's the most bizarre rock I have ever seen. I cannot wait to have a microscopic image of this one...It is part of a Gigapan of Gale crater that you can see here: https://t.co/LxljtDHyIl pic.twitter.com/wHhn1ckqjL— Nathalie A. Cabrol (@shasta721) April 10, 2023
En su cuenta en Twitter, la misión del rover Curiosity ha difundido ahora una explicación física para esta imagen. "Cuando el agua subterránea antigua fluía aquí en Marte, transportaba minerales que endurecieron la roca en algunos lugares más que en otros. Más tarde, los vientos erosionaron la roca, dejando atrás estas formas 'funky'".
I spy with my Mastcam ... shark teeth??— Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) April 25, 2023
Well, not exactly.
When ancient groundwater flowed here on Mars, it carried minerals that hardened the rock in some places more than others. Winds later eroded the rock, leaving behind these funky shapes. pic.twitter.com/BhLBdSq5RD
Curiosity ya ha captado anteriormente ejemplos de estas formas caprichosas creadas en la superficie maricana por la erosión del viento.
