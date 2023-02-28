Letra de 'Tattoo', la canción de Loreen entre las favoritas para ganar Eurovisión 2023

Loreen es una de las artistas que se dio a conocer gracias a Eurovisión, ya que fue la ganadora del Melodifestivalen 2012 con el tema Euphoria, y, por ello, no solo representó a Suecia en el festival, sino que ganó esa edición. Ahora, vuelve a presentarse como candidata a esta preselección con su tema Tattoo y parte como una de las grandes favoritas para convertirse en la representante este año.

Letra de Tattoo, de Loreen

I don’t wanna go

But baby we both know

This is not our time

It’s time to say goodbye

Until we meet again

'Cause this is not the end

It will come a day

When we will find our way

Violins playing and the angels crying

When the stars align then I’ll be there

No I don’t care about them all

'Cause all I want is to be loved

And all I care about is you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

No I don’t care about the pain

I’ll walk through fire and through rain

Just to get closer to you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

I’m letting my hair down

I’m taking it cool

You got my heart in your hand

Don’t lose it my friend

It’s all that I got

Violins playing and the angels crying

When the stars align then I’ll be there

No I don’t care about them all

'Cause all I want is to be loved

And all I care about is you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

No I don’t care about the pain

I’ll walk through fire and through rain

Just to get closer to you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

Oh I don’t care about them all

'Cause all I want is to be loved

And all I care about is you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

I don’t care about the pain

I’ll walk through fire and through rain

Just to get closer to you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

All I care about is love

Oh oh oh

All I care about is love

You stuck on me like a tattoo

Letra de Tattoo, de Loreen (en español)

No me quiero ir,

pero, cariño, ambos sabemos

que este no es nuestro momento.

Es el momento de decir adiós

hasta que nos encontremos de nuevo.

Porque este no es el final,

llegará un día

en el que encontraremos nuestro camino.

Violines tocando y ángeles llorando;

cuando las estrellas se alineen, yo estaré allí.

No, no me importan ninguno de ellos,

porque todo lo que quiero es ser amada,

y todo lo que me importa eres tú.

Te pegaste a mí como un tatuaje.

No, no me importa el dolor.

Caminaré a través del fuego y a través de la lluvia

solo para acercarme a ti.

Te pegaste a mí como un tatuaje.

Me estoy soltando el pelo.

Me lo estoy tomando bien.

Tienes mi corazón en tu mano.

No lo pierdas, amigo,

es todo lo que tengo.

Violines tocando y ángeles llorando;

cuando las estrellas se alineen, yo estaré allí.

No, no me importan ninguno de ellos,

porque todo lo que quiero es ser amada,

y todo lo que me importa eres tú.

Te pegaste a mí como un tatuaje.

No, no me importa el dolor.

Caminaré a través del fuego y a través de la lluvia

solo para acercarme a ti.

Te pegaste a mí como un tatuaje.

Oh, no me importan ninguno de ellos,

porque todo lo que quiero es ser amada,

y todo lo que me importa eres tú.

Te pegaste a mí como un tatuaje.

No, no me importa el dolor.

Caminaré a través del fuego y a través de la lluvia

solo para acercarme a ti.

Te pegaste a mí como un tatuaje.

Todo lo que me importa es el amor.42

Oh, oh, oh.

Todo lo que me importa es el amor.

Te pegaste a mí como un tatuaje.

Videoclip oficial de Tattoo, de Loreen