Letra de 'Tattoo', la canción de Loreen entre las favoritas para ganar Eurovisión 2023

Loreen es una de las artistas que se dio a conocer gracias a Eurovisión, ya que fue la ganadora del Melodifestivalen 2012 con el tema Euphoria, y, por ello, no solo representó a Suecia en el festival, sino que ganó esa edición. Ahora, vuelve a presentarse como candidata a esta preselección con su tema Tattoo y parte como una de las grandes favoritas para convertirse en la representante este año.
Letra de Tattoo, de Loreen
I don’t wanna go
But baby we both know
This is not our time
It’s time to say goodbye
Until we meet again
'Cause this is not the end
It will come a day
When we will find our way
Violins playing and the angels crying
When the stars align then I’ll be there
No I don’t care about them all
'Cause all I want is to be loved
And all I care about is you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
No I don’t care about the pain
I’ll walk through fire and through rain
Just to get closer to you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
I’m letting my hair down
I’m taking it cool
You got my heart in your hand
Don’t lose it my friend
It’s all that I got
Violins playing and the angels crying
When the stars align then I’ll be there
No I don’t care about them all
'Cause all I want is to be loved
And all I care about is you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
No I don’t care about the pain
I’ll walk through fire and through rain
Just to get closer to you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
Oh I don’t care about them all
'Cause all I want is to be loved
And all I care about is you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
I don’t care about the pain
I’ll walk through fire and through rain
Just to get closer to you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
All I care about is love
Oh oh oh
All I care about is love
You stuck on me like a tattoo
Letra de Tattoo, de Loreen (en español)
No me quiero ir,
pero, cariño, ambos sabemos
que este no es nuestro momento.
Es el momento de decir adiós
hasta que nos encontremos de nuevo.
Porque este no es el final,
llegará un día
en el que encontraremos nuestro camino.
Violines tocando y ángeles llorando;
cuando las estrellas se alineen, yo estaré allí.
No, no me importan ninguno de ellos,
porque todo lo que quiero es ser amada,
y todo lo que me importa eres tú.
Te pegaste a mí como un tatuaje.
No, no me importa el dolor.
Caminaré a través del fuego y a través de la lluvia
solo para acercarme a ti.
Te pegaste a mí como un tatuaje.
Me estoy soltando el pelo.
Me lo estoy tomando bien.
Tienes mi corazón en tu mano.
No lo pierdas, amigo,
es todo lo que tengo.
Violines tocando y ángeles llorando;
cuando las estrellas se alineen, yo estaré allí.
No, no me importan ninguno de ellos,
porque todo lo que quiero es ser amada,
y todo lo que me importa eres tú.
Te pegaste a mí como un tatuaje.
No, no me importa el dolor.
Caminaré a través del fuego y a través de la lluvia
solo para acercarme a ti.
Te pegaste a mí como un tatuaje.
Oh, no me importan ninguno de ellos,
porque todo lo que quiero es ser amada,
y todo lo que me importa eres tú.
Te pegaste a mí como un tatuaje.
No, no me importa el dolor.
Caminaré a través del fuego y a través de la lluvia
solo para acercarme a ti.
Te pegaste a mí como un tatuaje.
Todo lo que me importa es el amor.42
Oh, oh, oh.
Todo lo que me importa es el amor.
Te pegaste a mí como un tatuaje.
