El hallazgo que amenaza con revolucionar la historia de la humanidad: ¿y si el 'Homo' no fue la primera especie en usar herramientas?

🚨Hot off the press @ScienceMagazine —



Oldowan tools, butchered hippos, and Paranthropus (oh my!)



2.9 million-year-old artifacts and fossils from Nyayanga, Kenya shed light on the dawn of technology & raise questions about who made the first stone toolshttps://t.co/6xaNPQzgYQ pic.twitter.com/Zz2WDoNhqw