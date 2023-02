Emocionante rescate en Turquía: hallan con vida a un pequeño perro atrapado bajo los escombros y los hierros de un edificio

A DOG RESCUEED FROM THE WRUSH IN ISKENDERUN

A dog was found during search and rescue efforts in a building located on 101st Street in Iskenderun, Çay Mahallesi.



📍Hatay / Iskenderun#Earthquake #Turkey #Emergency #Hatay #Malatya #Diyarbakır#BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/Yr98strsgF