El observatorio Copérnico recuerda el aniversario de Filomena compartiendo una impresionante foto de satélite de España

#OTD 2 years ago, the #Filomena storm brought large amounts of snow to a large portion of #Spain 🇪🇸



This historic #snowstorm caused major disruptions and will long be remembered by the Spanish#Copernicus #Sentinel3🇪🇺🛰️ captured this image of the snow cover on 12 January 2021 pic.twitter.com/JRjfZyiddZ