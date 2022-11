Al menos 55 muertos y unos 700 heridos por un terremoto de magnitud 5,6 en Indonesia

#BreakingNews

⚡️⚡️⚡️The first footage of the destruction caused by a magnitude 5.4 earthquake in western Java. In addition to landslides and collapsed buildings, 2 people died (Indonesia, 11/21/2022).

