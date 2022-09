♠️ A criminal network is like a house of cards: each player carries out illegal activities in support of the organisation.



♦️ Putting one #EUMostWanted fugitive behind bars could make the whole network collapse.



♣️ You could #BringThemDown. #GameOver



♥️ https://t.co/6Gg9OtpmQz pic.twitter.com/09SuMHNf9a